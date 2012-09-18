* Ringgit, baht down on dollar-short covering
* Won dips on bond outflows, but stock demand limits falls
* Philippine peso eases; short-term fwds quoted at discount
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Most emerging Asian
currencies eased on Tuesday as investors booked profits from
their recent rally after the Federal Reserve's policy stimulus
last week, although some still bought them on dips with
expectations of more inflows to the region.
Interbank speculators reduced bullish positions in the
Malaysian ringgit, and the Thai baht, while
the South Korean won eased on bond outflows.
The Indonesian rupiah slid on dollar demand from
local corporates, and the Philippine peso came under
pressure with most short-term peso forwards quoted at a
discount.
Such depreciations came a day after most emerging Asian
currencies were technically seen excessively bought with many of
the 14-day relative strength indices (RSI) of dollar/regional
unit pairs below the threshold 30.
Asian shares also slid on renewed concerns over a slowing
Chinese economy ahead of a manufacturing survey, the HSBC flash
purchasing managers' index (PMI) on Thursday.
Still, analysts saw the slide in regional units as
short-term technical corrections and said emerging Asian
currencies were expected to keep enticing investors who hunger
for higher yields.
"It is not surprising to see some retracement after a strong
rally. With the big uncertainties of QE and German court ruling
out of the way, this round of support to risk assets should be
more sustainable," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at
Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding she favours the won,
the Philippine peso and the ringgit.
Emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this month as
the Fed took a third round of quantitative easing to shore up
the world's top economy and on European policy makers' steps to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
Earlier this month, the European Central Bank announced a
fresh bond-buying programme and Germany's constitutional court
last week approved the euro zone's bailout fund.
Cheung said any falls in emerging Asian currencies will
provide better entry levels to add bets on those units, even
though some are concerned that Spanish bond yields have risen
over the past few days.
"It is a long term process to settle the debt problem there,
investors are more concerned if there is a plan to tackle that,
rather than if that can be solved in the near term," she added.
Still, some analysts predicted more weakness in emerging
Asian currencies with a sluggish global economy biting into the
export-reliant area, saying optimism from the Fed's stimulus
move was likely to fade.
"I expect further unwinding of long Asia ex-Japan FX trades
that were accumulated prior and during the announcement of QE3
by the Fed," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional
interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala
Lumpur.
"Spain is a concern with market pricing in the risk of a 300
billion euro bailout, then the Fed's $40 billion per month 'open
ended' MBS exercise is looking more like a drop in the ocean,"
said Ramanathan, adding that the won, the Singapore dollar and
the ringgit would be most vulnerable among regional units to
such position adjustments.
RINGGIT
The ringgit weakened as traders cut optimistic bets on the
currency, tracking a softer euro.
The dollar/ringgit's 14-day RSI rebounded to 36.25. The
index stood at 24.77 the previous session, indicating the
ringgit was excessively bought.
"I won't be surprised if we see 3.08 or 3.09 when the euro
drifts lower to 1.30. The Spain problem is slowly surfacing,"
said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell on dollar demand from Indonesian corporates
and a few foreign banks covered dollar-short positions, dealers
said.
A Jakarta-based dealer saw the weakness as just short-term
corrections, saying he would buy the rupiah on dips. Offshore
funds purchased the local unit at 9,500 per dollar.
"Surprisingly, the recent momentum of selling dollars ceased
and has been replaced by buying demand. But this is just a
momentary correction unless we see data showing Indonesia's
fundamentals getting worse again," the dealer said.
He said he would buy the rupiah around 9,600, although its
strength would be capped at 9,400 for the time being.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso slid as traders reduced long positions
in the currency amid caution over possible intervention by the
central bank and with most short-term forwards staying
negative.
The peso may ease further as investors adjust optimistic
bets on the unit, but macro funds bought it on dips and some
traders looked to join the bids.
"Negative onshore swap points were putting pressure on
dollar shorts, but I feel that levels at 41.80-41.90 would be
good levels to short dollars again as negative external risks
have diminished," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila.
Most of the short-term peso forwards from overnight to
two-months were quoted at a discount, indicating that it was
costlier to hold a short dollar position.
WON
The won edged lower on dollar demand linked to foreign
investors' bond sales and domestic importers also placed bids on
greenbacks for payments.
But stock inflows limited the local currency's downside.
Foreign investors extended a buying spree in Seoul's main
stock market to an eighth consecutive session by
purchasing a net 49.2 billion won worth of Korean won.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0655 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.64 78.38 -0.33
Sing dlr 1.2241 1.2248 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.343 29.399 +0.19
Korean won 1118.14 1116.00 -0.19
Baht 30.86 30.80 -0.19
Peso 41.68 41.61 -0.17
Rupiah 9485.00 9460.00 -0.26
Rupee 54.06 54.01 -0.09
Ringgit 3.0580 3.0420 -0.52
Yuan 6.3191 6.3173 -0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.64 76.92 -2.19
Sing dlr 1.2241 1.2969 +5.95
Taiwan dlr 29.343 30.290 +3.23
Korean won 1118.14 1151.80 +3.01
Baht 30.86 31.55 +2.24
Peso 41.68 43.84 +5.18
Rupiah 9485.00 9060.00 -4.48
Rupee 54.06 53.08 -1.81
Ringgit 3.0580 3.1685 +3.61
Yuan 6.3191 6.2940 -0.40
(Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
