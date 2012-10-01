SINGAPORE, Oct 1 The following table shows the
position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0120
GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0120 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.93 78.05 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.2301 1.2272 -0.24
Taiwan dlr 29.321 29.342 +0.07
*Korean won 1112.87 1111.40 -0.13
Baht 30.87 30.78 -0.31
Peso 41.84 41.70 -0.32
Rupiah 9565.00 9565.00 +0.00
Rupee 52.85 52.85 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0715 3.0585 -0.42
*Yuan 6.2842 6.2849 +0.01
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.93 76.92 -1.30
Sing dlr 1.2301 1.2969 +5.43
Taiwan dlr 29.321 30.290 +3.30
Korean won 1112.87 1151.80 +3.50
Baht 30.87 31.55 +2.20
Peso 41.84 43.84 +4.79
Rupiah 9565.00 9060.00 -5.28
Rupee 52.85 53.08 +0.44
Ringgit 3.0715 3.1685 +3.16
Yuan 6.2842 6.2940 +0.16
* Financial markets in China and South Korea are closed for
holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)