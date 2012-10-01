* Philippine peso, ringgit down on dlr-short covering * Sing dlr slips on interbank, custodian accounts * Rupiah falls; intervention limits downside - dealers (Adds texts, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday, pressured by sustained worries about the global economy and Spain's debt problems, although trading was subdued with markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea closed for holidays. Interbank speculators reduced optimistic positions in the Malaysian ringgit, the Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar. The city-state currency also came under pressure from selling by custodian banks. The Indonesian rupiah eased with worse-than-expected trade data, although the central bank was spotted intervening to support the worst performing emerging Asian currency this year. Asian shares, the euro and oil fell as sluggish global demand hurt the outlook for regional economies, as did uncertainly about a bailout for Spain. Asia's manufacturers are continuing to struggle in the face of tepid demand from the United States and Europe, implying the global economy remains fragile, business surveys and data showed. An independent audit on Friday showed Spanish banks will need a total of 59.3 billion euro ($76.3 billion) in extra capital to beef up their strength. "Given such grim pictures on Asia economies and Spain, the dollar will find support against Asian currencies, at least until more positive news comes such as fresh easing by China, sparking risk appetites," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Singapore. Tanuwidjaja said the Singapore dollar, the won and the Philippine peso are seen as more vulnerable to further weakness, given their recent gains and China's slowing economy. The Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso are the best performing emerging Asian currencies this year, while the won hit an 11-month high against the dollar on Friday. Investors will watch economic data due later this week including euro zone and U.S. manufacturing surveys, as well as U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday, the first jobs data after the Federal Reserve's latest easing. Still, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to escape from a trap of a weak global economy and the three-year old European debt problems, dealers and analysts said. OCBC Bank said in a note that Asia remains laden down by global slowdown concerns and euro zone issues, with portfolio inflows expected to stay scanty. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso slid, but investors hesitated to build up positions either way with trading subdued. The peso may weaken further to 42.00 per dollar on sustained global worries. But a European bank dealer in Manila said the peso is expected to find support from remittance inflows. "I prefer to sell dollars on rallies towards 42.00," the he said. RUPIAH The rupiah weakened on dollar demand from local and foreign banks, while the central bank was spotted selling the greenback to slow down the local currency's depreciation, dealers said. The country's exports in August fell 24.30 percent from a year earlier, far below a forecasted 12.30 percent decline, while imports slid 8.02 percent, compared with a market expectation of a 7.80 percent rise. Bank Indonesia provided dollars at 9,595 through state-run banks, they added. Dealers in Jakarta said the central bank is unlikely to allow the rupiah to weaken past 9,600. "If they see big outflows, they may allow it, but of course only for short time. It will try to push dollar/rupiah down again," said a Jakarta-based dealer. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased as interbank speculators and custodian banks sold it. The city-state's currency may weaken further amid persistent worries about Spain, probably to 1.2367 per U.S. dollar, where the kijun line on the daily Ichimoku chart sat. The local unit has been closing stronger than the chart support since early September. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as traders covered dollar-short positions in thin trading on concerns over global growth and the euro zone. Investors showed muted reactions to Malaysia's next year budget announced late on Friday. Prime Minister Najib Razak courted voters with one-off perks in his last budget before a national election, while reassuring markets by pledging to cut the country's fiscal deficit and tackle a rising debt burden. Still, a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer at a domestic bank said the ringgit is likely to come under pressure before the election. "Due to the uncertainty on the election, there won't be much inflow," the dealer said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.80 78.05 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2297 1.2272 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.316 29.342 +0.09 *Korean won 1112.87 1111.40 -0.13 Baht 30.80 30.78 -0.08 Peso 41.81 41.70 -0.26 Rupiah 9585.00 9565.00 -0.21 Rupee 52.78 52.85 +0.13 Ringgit 3.0640 3.0585 -0.18 *Yuan 6.2842 6.2849 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.80 76.92 -1.13 Sing dlr 1.2297 1.2969 +5.46 Taiwan dlr 29.316 30.290 +3.32 Korean won 1112.87 1151.80 +3.50 Baht 30.80 31.55 +2.44 Peso 41.81 43.84 +4.86 Rupiah 9585.00 9060.00 -5.48 Rupee 52.78 53.08 +0.57 Ringgit 3.0640 3.1685 +3.41 Yuan 6.2842 6.2940 +0.16 * Financial markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)