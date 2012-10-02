* Taiwan dlr up on foreign financial institutions inflows
* Ringgit up, but RBA rate cut spurs profit-taking
* Won dips on intervention risk; exporters limit downside
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Tuesday as a surprising expansion in U.S. factory
activity spurred investors to add risky assets, although
sustained worries about the slowing global economy limited the
gains.
The Taiwan dollar enjoyed foreign financial
inflows, while interbank speculators covered short positions in
the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso
.
Asian stocks and the euro also gained after U.S.
manufacturing unexpectedly expanded in September for the first
time since May as new orders and employment picked up.
Still, investors refrained from chasing emerging Asian
currencies too aggressively with the global economy still
sluggish and on lingering concerns over Spain's fiscal problems.
"Emerging Asian currencies will keep benefiting from
liquidity by policy stimulus of developed countries. But the
problem is that the U.S. is the only warm place in the global
economy for now," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research
head in Seoul.
The lone recovery in the U.S. economy is expected to support
the dollar, preventing emerging Asian currencies from further
appreciation, Jeong added.
Most regional currencies eased on Monday as Asia's
manufacturers continued to struggle in the face of tepid demand
from the United States and Europe.
Spain remained focus, with investors waiting for Madrid to
seek a bailout and trigger the European Central Bank's bond
buying programme, a scheme aimed at lowering the borrowing costs
of indebted euro zone countries.
In addition, Moody's has yet to announce its review of
Spain's rating, which could see Madrid's credit standing cut to
junk status.
European officials said on Monday that while Spain is ready
to request a euro zone bailout for its public finances as early
as next weekend, Germany has signaled that it should hold off.
Asia-Pacific policymakers continued to adjust policies to
tackle fallout from the global slowdown.
Australia's central bank cut interest rates, while South
Korea's counterparty said it was now directing monetary policy
at boosting economic growth, cementing expectations that it will
cut rates next week.
After the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate cut, the
Australian dollar fell, putting pressure on emerging
Asian currencies.
Singapore central bank is also expected to ease monetary
policy later this month, dealers and analysts said.
Asian foreign exchange authorities are unlikely to allow
their currencies to keep strengthening and erode export
competitiveness, they added.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced as inflows of foreign financial
institutions prompted interbank speculators to join them amid a
firmer euro.
The central bank has not been spotted slowing down the
currency's strength, although investors stayed wary of possible
intervention, dealers said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso advanced, tracking the euro's rebound,
and dealers expected the peso to strengthen further with usual
increase in remittance inflows during the fourth quarter.
A foreign bank dealer in Manila said lack of local corporate
dollar demand may also support the peso.
"If Spain finally seeks a bailout and we see further
improving economic signals from the U.S. and China, risk
appetite will rally in the coming weeks," the dealer said,
adding the peso will be at 40.25 per dollar by the end of this
year.
RINGGIT
The ringgit tried to clear resistance at 3.0475 per dollar,
the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its September
depreciation, as interbank speculators covered short positions
in the local unit.
A Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit is
expected to head to 3.0400, its peak on Sept 18, if the currency
strengthens past the retracement.
"It looks safe to add short-dollar positions unless the euro
falls to 1.28," said the dealer.
But the Malaysian unit gave up some of earlier gains as the
Australian dollar weakened after the RBA's rate cut, prompting
leveraged accounts to take profits.
Meanwhile, investors also bought the ringgit
against the Singapore dollar on growing expectations of policy
easing by the city-state.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar gained, although investors remained
wary of U.S. dollar bids by the Monetary Authority of Singapore
(MAS) to check gains in the best performing emerging Asian
currency this year.
There was market talk that agent banks of the MAS bought
greenbacks at 1.2270 overnight, dealers said.
The Singapore dollar's upside was also capped by selling
versus the ringgit.
WON
The won eased on growing caution over possible dollar-buying
intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities.
But the local currency recovered some of initial losses as
exporters chased it for settlements and on demand from some
offshore funds, dealers said.
The authorities have barely been spotted stemming the won's
strength, dealers said.
"They may be taking a 'wait-and-see' mode for now, but I
think they will step in if the 1,110 level (per dollar) is
broken," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
RUPIAH
The rupiah edged lower on dollar demand from local
banks, but some foreign banks bought the local currency to
purchase the country's bonds, limiting its downside dealers
said.
Still, foreign banks' demand was not strong enough yet to
turn the rupiah higher, dealers added.
"Unless bond inflows are huge, the rupiah will stop at 9,575
per dollar," said a Jakarta-based dealer, referring to the
previous close.
"They also picked up levels, not chasing it desperately," he
added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0630 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.05 78.01 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.2277 1.2300 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 29.280 29.402 +0.42
Korean won 1112.25 1111.40 -0.08
Baht 30.71 30.78 +0.23
Peso 41.64 41.76 +0.29
Rupiah 9580.00 9575.00 -0.05
*Rupee 52.40 52.40 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0490 3.0605 +0.38
*Yuan 6.2842 6.2849 +0.01
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.05 76.92 -1.45
Sing dlr 1.2277 1.2969 +5.64
Taiwan dlr 29.280 30.290 +3.45
Korean won 1112.25 1151.80 +3.56
Baht 30.71 31.55 +2.74
Peso 41.64 43.84 +5.28
Rupiah 9580.00 9060.00 -5.43
Rupee 52.40 53.08 +1.30
Ringgit 3.0490 3.1685 +3.92
Yuan 6.2842 6.2940 +0.16
* Financial markets in China and India were closed for
holidays.
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung lin in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)