SINGAPORE, Oct 3 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.21 78.16 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2323 1.2309 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.311 29.385 +0.25 *Korean won 1112.88 1112.50 -0.03 Baht 30.70 30.67 -0.11 Peso 41.66 41.60 -0.14 Rupiah 9575.00 9575.00 +0.00 Rupee 52.40 52.40 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0615 3.0500 -0.38 *Yuan 6.2842 6.2849 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.21 76.92 -1.65 Sing dlr 1.2323 1.2969 +5.24 Taiwan dlr 29.311 30.290 +3.34 Korean won 1112.88 1151.80 +3.50 Baht 30.70 31.55 +2.77 Peso 41.66 43.84 +5.23 Rupiah 9575.00 9060.00 -5.38 Rupee 52.40 53.08 +1.30 Ringgit 3.0615 3.1685 +3.50 Yuan 6.2842 6.2940 +0.16 * Financial markets in China and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)