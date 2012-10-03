* Sing dlr down vs U.S. dlr, baht on MAS easing expectations * Ringgit falls 0.4 pct; Philippine peso dips 0.2 pct (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Wednesday as sustained uncertainty over Spain's bailout and a slowing global economy raised the prospect of stimulus steps by regional central banks to shore up growth. The Singapore dollar slid against both the U.S. dollar and the Thai baht on growing expectations that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) may ease policy later this month. The Malaysian ringgit lost 0.4 percent against the U.S. dollar and the Philippine peso slid 0.2 percent. "Asian growth is still soft and Asian central banks will cut rates further. Once the euphoria of the U.S. Fed QE wears off then the U.S. dollar will strengthen (against emerging Asian currencies)," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. Cavenagh expected the MAS to ease policy by adjusting the slope of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) and saw the potential for rate cuts across Asia during the fourth quarter. The Asian Development Bank cut most of its 2012 and 2013 growth estimates for developing Asia as a slump in global demand weighs on the region's power houses China and India, as well as on its other export-dependent economies. China's normally robust service sector in September weakened to its lowest level since November 2010, while Australia's trade deficit blew out its widest in three-and-a-half years in August, adding to gloom on the global economy and denting risk appetite. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy put investor patience to the test, saying on Tuesday a request for European aid was not imminent and denying a report Madrid could apply for help as soon as this weekend. Still, emerging Asian currencies are expected to stay resilient thanks to stimulus steps by major central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent quantitative easing. A senior U.S. bank trader in Singapore said regional currencies are likely to rise 1.0-1.5 percent against the dollar from the current levels, given still ample liquidity. RINGGIT The ringgit eased both against the U.S. dollar and the Singapore dollar. The Malaysian unit found a resistance line at 2.4760 versus the city-state's currency, around its recent peaks to the Singapore dollar. Still, some traders looked to buy the ringgit to the neighbouring currency, expecting MAS to ease policy later this month. "There is some interest in buying the Singapore dollar/ringgit, but the interest is not significant as the market expects easing bias in Singapore monetary policy," said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged lower after a business survey showed the city-state's manufacturing sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September. That boosted the prospect of a recession in the third quarter and raised expectations for a policy easing this month. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased on renewed concerns over Spain, but traders bought the local unit around 41.70 per dollar. A European bank dealer in Manila said the peso is expected to find more support once remittance inflows increase. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.22 78.16 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2326 1.2309 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.323 29.385 +0.21 *Korean won 1112.88 1112.50 -0.03 Baht 30.70 30.67 -0.11 Peso 41.67 41.60 -0.17 Rupiah 9585.00 9575.00 -0.10 Rupee 52.33 52.40 +0.14 Ringgit 3.0610 3.0500 -0.36 *Yuan 6.2842 6.2849 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.22 76.92 -1.66 Sing dlr 1.2326 1.2969 +5.22 Taiwan dlr 29.323 30.290 +3.30 Korean won 1112.88 1151.80 +3.50 Baht 30.70 31.55 +2.77 Peso 41.67 43.84 +5.21 Rupiah 9585.00 9060.00 -5.48 Rupee 52.33 53.08 +1.44 Ringgit 3.0610 3.1685 +3.51 Yuan 6.2842 6.2940 +0.16 * Financial markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)