SINGAPORE, Oct 4 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0120 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0120 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.46 78.51 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2311 1.2318 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.319 29.405 +0.29 Korean won 1113.35 1112.50 -0.08 Baht 30.65 30.66 +0.03 Peso 41.53 41.60 +0.17 Rupiah 9580.00 9580.00 +0.00 Rupee 52.16 52.16 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0570 3.0600 +0.10 *Yuan 6.2842 6.2849 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.46 76.92 -1.97 Sing dlr 1.2311 1.2969 +5.34 Taiwan dlr 29.319 30.290 +3.31 Korean won 1113.35 1151.80 +3.45 Baht 30.65 31.55 +2.94 Peso 41.53 43.84 +5.57 Rupiah 9580.00 9060.00 -5.43 Rupee 52.16 53.08 +1.77 Ringgit 3.0570 3.1685 +3.65 Yuan 6.2842 6.2940 +0.16 * Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)