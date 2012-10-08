* Ringgit weakens past 3.0650/dlr support * Sing dlr eases on USD short-covering pre-policy statement * Won barely moves; S.Korea officials say won't weaken won (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Monday as investors took profits amid worries about sluggish global growth despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, while investors expect some regional central banks to ease monetary policies. The Indian rupee led slides among emerging Asian currencies, with a loss of more than 0.5 percent, as investors reduced bullish positions in the best performing regional currency last week. The Malaysian ringgit, Monday's second weakest, slipped nearly 0.4 percent on profit-booking. The Singapore dollar eased on short-covering in the U.S. dollar with forecasts of policy easing by the central bank later this week. The World Bank cut its economic growth forecasts for the East Asia and Pacific region, saying there was a risk the slowdown in China could get worse and last longer than expected. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) "is likely to ease and the question is what sort of easing in store," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "The impact on Asian ex-Japan FX, particularly from the MAS on the Singapore dollar NEER (nominal effective exchange rate), will be crucial since Singapore is one of the more exposed economies to global slowdown vis-a-vis the rest of Asian economies," Ramanathan added. In a monetary policy statement coming on Friday, the MAS is expected to slow the local currency's pace of appreciation amid signs the economy likely slipped into a recession in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed. Singapore manages monetary policy by letting its dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band. South Korea's central bank is set to hold a policy meeting on Thursday and expectations of a rate cut are growing. Easing steps by some Asian central banks may reduce appetites among investors who seek higher yields in Asia, although the prospective stimulus will support emerging Asian currencies eventually, said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. She expects Asian currencies to be stable until year-end, but added "we may see more obvious strength next year" when a U.S. economic recovery proves sustainable. RINGGIT The ringgit weakened past a technical support line at 3.0650 per dollar, the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation since late September and the tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart. The Malaysian currency has been closing stronger than the tenkan line since Sept. 28. The local unit even tried to breach 3.0704, the 61.8 percent retracement. Once the retracement is cleared, it may head to 3.0771, the 76.4 percent retracement. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased as investors covered short positions in the U.S. dollar which they carried over from Friday. The city-state's currency is expected to remain under pressure awaiting Friday's policy statement. WON The won barely changed as investors stayed wary of potential intervention by the authorities even though top policymakers said the country would not weaken the South Korean currency to boost exports. Policymakers told Reuters that the country believes the won will be in an "extraordinarily" balanced state for a considerable period. Still, traders hesitated to chase the won, expecting the authorities to step into the market when the local unit sharply gains. They are also focusing on the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday. "The authorities may not artificially push down the won, while their comments eased intervention caution a bit. But it does not mean that they won't intervene at all. We can see their fine-tuning anytime," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0702 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.51 78.66 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2307 1.2294 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.288 29.368 +0.27 Korean won 1111.65 1111.30 -0.03 Baht 30.65 30.55 -0.33 Peso 41.49 41.43 -0.13 Rupiah 9580.00 9570.00 -0.10 Rupee 52.13 51.85 -0.54 Ringgit 3.0665 3.0550 -0.38 Yuan 6.2858 6.2849 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.51 76.92 -2.03 Sing dlr 1.2307 1.2969 +5.38 Taiwan dlr 29.288 30.290 +3.42 Korean won 1111.65 1151.80 +3.61 Baht 30.65 31.55 +2.94 Peso 41.49 43.84 +5.68 Rupiah 9580.00 9060.00 -5.43 Rupee 52.13 53.08 +1.82 Ringgit 3.0665 3.1685 +3.33 Yuan 6.2858 6.2940 +0.13 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)