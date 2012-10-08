* Ringgit weakens past 3.0650/dlr support
* Sing dlr eases on USD short-covering pre-policy statement
* Won barely moves; S.Korea officials say won't weaken won
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Most emerging Asian currencies
weakened on Monday as investors took profits amid worries about
sluggish global growth despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data, while investors expect some regional central banks to ease
monetary policies.
The Indian rupee led slides among emerging Asian
currencies, with a loss of more than 0.5 percent, as investors
reduced bullish positions in the best performing regional
currency last week. The Malaysian ringgit, Monday's
second weakest, slipped nearly 0.4 percent on profit-booking.
The Singapore dollar eased on short-covering in the
U.S. dollar with forecasts of policy easing by the central bank
later this week.
The World Bank cut its economic growth forecasts for the
East Asia and Pacific region, saying there was a risk the
slowdown in China could get worse and last longer than expected.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) "is likely to ease
and the question is what sort of easing in store," said Suresh
Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy
at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"The impact on Asian ex-Japan FX, particularly from the MAS
on the Singapore dollar NEER (nominal effective exchange rate),
will be crucial since Singapore is one of the more exposed
economies to global slowdown vis-a-vis the rest of Asian
economies," Ramanathan added.
In a monetary policy statement coming on Friday, the MAS is
expected to slow the local currency's pace of appreciation amid
signs the economy likely slipped into a recession in the third
quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
Singapore manages monetary policy by letting its dollar rise
or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners
within an undisclosed trading band.
South Korea's central bank is set to hold a policy meeting
on Thursday and expectations of a rate cut are growing.
Easing steps by some Asian central banks may reduce
appetites among investors who seek higher yields in Asia,
although the prospective stimulus will support emerging Asian
currencies eventually, said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at
Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
She expects Asian currencies to be stable until year-end,
but added "we may see more obvious strength next year" when a
U.S. economic recovery proves sustainable.
RINGGIT
The ringgit weakened past a technical support line at 3.0650
per dollar, the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
appreciation since late September and the tenkan line on the
daily Ichimoku chart.
The Malaysian currency has been closing stronger than the
tenkan line since Sept. 28.
The local unit even tried to breach 3.0704, the 61.8 percent
retracement. Once the retracement is cleared, it may head to
3.0771, the 76.4 percent retracement.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar eased as investors covered short
positions in the U.S. dollar which they carried over from
Friday.
The city-state's currency is expected to remain under
pressure awaiting Friday's policy statement.
WON
The won barely changed as investors stayed wary of potential
intervention by the authorities even though top policymakers
said the country would not weaken the South Korean currency to
boost exports.
Policymakers told Reuters that the country believes the won
will be in an "extraordinarily" balanced state for a
considerable period.
Still, traders hesitated to chase the won, expecting the
authorities to step into the market when the local unit sharply
gains. They are also focusing on the central bank's policy
meeting on Thursday.
"The authorities may not artificially push down the won,
while their comments eased intervention caution a bit. But it
does not mean that they won't intervene at all. We can see their
fine-tuning anytime," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0702 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.51 78.66 +0.19
Sing dlr 1.2307 1.2294 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 29.288 29.368 +0.27
Korean won 1111.65 1111.30 -0.03
Baht 30.65 30.55 -0.33
Peso 41.49 41.43 -0.13
Rupiah 9580.00 9570.00 -0.10
Rupee 52.13 51.85 -0.54
Ringgit 3.0665 3.0550 -0.38
Yuan 6.2858 6.2849 -0.01
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.51 76.92 -2.03
Sing dlr 1.2307 1.2969 +5.38
Taiwan dlr 29.288 30.290 +3.42
Korean won 1111.65 1151.80 +3.61
Baht 30.65 31.55 +2.94
Peso 41.49 43.84 +5.68
Rupiah 9580.00 9060.00 -5.43
Rupee 52.13 53.08 +1.82
Ringgit 3.0665 3.1685 +3.33
Yuan 6.2858 6.2940 +0.13
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)