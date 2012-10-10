SINGAPORE, Oct 10 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0220 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.24 78.26 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2304 1.2308 +0.03 *Taiwan dlr 29.340 29.399 +0.20 Korean won 1114.05 1110.70 -0.30 Baht 30.72 30.66 -0.20 Peso 41.54 41.46 -0.18 Rupiah 9595.00 9587.00 -0.08 Rupee 52.72 52.72 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0780 3.0720 -0.19 Yuan 6.2890 6.2878 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.24 76.92 -1.69 Sing dlr 1.2304 1.2969 +5.40 Taiwan dlr 29.340 30.290 +3.24 Korean won 1114.05 1151.80 +3.39 Baht 30.72 31.55 +2.72 Peso 41.54 43.84 +5.55 Rupiah 9595.00 9060.00 -5.58 Rupee 52.72 53.08 +0.68 Ringgit 3.0780 3.1685 +2.94 Yuan 6.2890 6.2940 +0.08 * Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon) (jongwoo.cheon@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870-3841; Reuters Messaging: jongwoo.cheon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)