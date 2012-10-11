SINGAPORE, Oct 11 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.08 78.16 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2303 1.2309 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.331 29.399 +0.23 Korean won 1116.10 1114.60 -0.13 Baht 30.75 30.72 -0.10 Peso 41.63 41.55 -0.18 Rupiah 9600.00 9587.00 -0.14 Rupee 53.05 53.05 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0800 3.0733 -0.22 Yuan 6.2784 6.2833 +0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.08 76.92 -1.49 Sing dlr 1.2303 1.2969 +5.41 Taiwan dlr 29.331 30.290 +3.27 Korean won 1116.10 1151.80 +3.20 Baht 30.75 31.55 +2.60 Peso 41.63 43.84 +5.32 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 53.05 53.08 +0.07 Ringgit 3.0800 3.1685 +2.87 Yuan 6.2784 6.2940 +0.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)