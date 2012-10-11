* Optimism on Sing dlr down on policy easing views
* Long yuan positions at seven-month high
* Bearish bets on rupiah largest since late June
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Optimism towards the Singapore
dollar fell by around a third in the past two weeks due to
expectations that the Monetary Authority of Singapore will ease
policy, with bullish bets on most emerging Asian currencies down
amid growth worries, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
However, long positions in the Chinese yuan hit
their largest since early March, the survey of nine analysts
showed.
The renminbi hit a record high earlier in the day after the
People's Bank of China set a stronger than expected yuan
midpoint against the dollar, signaling it may tolerate slight
appreciation of the currency, dealers said.
That compared with weakening optimism towards other emerging
Asian currencies as worries mounted over prospects for the
region due to slowing global growth and uncertainty over how
Spain debt crisis will be handled.
Bullish bets on the Singapore dollar were reduced
as the city-state's central bank is expected to ease its stance
in order to slow the currency's appreciation.
Long positions in the Indian rupee shrank to about
a third of the level two weeks ago. The rupee on Wednesday hit
its weakest since Sept. 27 after Standard & Poor's said
downgrade risks remained despite the government accelerating
reforms.
Two weeks ago, optimism toward the rupee had reached a near
eight-month high after the government announced a package of
reforms, the previous poll showed.
Meanwhile, bearish bets against the Indonesian rupiah
rose to their largest since late June.
The rupiah was the worst performing emerging Asian currency
with a 5.4 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson
Reuters data, on dollar demand from importers and fears of
capital outflows from the bond market.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12
27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12
13-Sept -0.59 -0.83 -1.03 0.17 -0.82 -0.25 -1.00 -1.13 -0.73
30-Aug 0.07 -0.42 -0.05 0.70 -0.15 0.08 -0.44 -0.20 -0.04
16-Aug -0.01 -0.69 -0.61 0.52 0.21 0.34 -0.30 -0.48 -0.06
02-Aug -0.34 -1.04 -1.11 -0.10 0.17 0.10 -0.60 -1.15 -0.22
19-Jul -0.35 -0.98 -1.11 0.10 0.02 0.29 -0.06 -1.13 -0.20
(Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)