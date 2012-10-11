* Optimism on Sing dlr down on policy easing views * Long yuan positions at seven-month high * Bearish bets on rupiah largest since late June By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Optimism towards the Singapore dollar fell by around a third in the past two weeks due to expectations that the Monetary Authority of Singapore will ease policy, with bullish bets on most emerging Asian currencies down amid growth worries, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. However, long positions in the Chinese yuan hit their largest since early March, the survey of nine analysts showed. The renminbi hit a record high earlier in the day after the People's Bank of China set a stronger than expected yuan midpoint against the dollar, signaling it may tolerate slight appreciation of the currency, dealers said. That compared with weakening optimism towards other emerging Asian currencies as worries mounted over prospects for the region due to slowing global growth and uncertainty over how Spain debt crisis will be handled. Bullish bets on the Singapore dollar were reduced as the city-state's central bank is expected to ease its stance in order to slow the currency's appreciation. Long positions in the Indian rupee shrank to about a third of the level two weeks ago. The rupee on Wednesday hit its weakest since Sept. 27 after Standard & Poor's said downgrade risks remained despite the government accelerating reforms. Two weeks ago, optimism toward the rupee had reached a near eight-month high after the government announced a package of reforms, the previous poll showed. Meanwhile, bearish bets against the Indonesian rupiah rose to their largest since late June. The rupiah was the worst performing emerging Asian currency with a 5.4 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, on dollar demand from importers and fears of capital outflows from the bond market. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12 27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12 13-Sept -0.59 -0.83 -1.03 0.17 -0.82 -0.25 -1.00 -1.13 -0.73 30-Aug 0.07 -0.42 -0.05 0.70 -0.15 0.08 -0.44 -0.20 -0.04 16-Aug -0.01 -0.69 -0.61 0.52 0.21 0.34 -0.30 -0.48 -0.06 02-Aug -0.34 -1.04 -1.11 -0.10 0.17 0.10 -0.60 -1.15 -0.22 19-Jul -0.35 -0.98 -1.11 0.10 0.02 0.29 -0.06 -1.13 -0.20 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)