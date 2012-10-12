By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 12 The Singapore dollar hit a near one-month high on Friday after the central bank surprised markets by keeping to its tight monetary stance on inflationary concerns - a decision expected to attract more inflows to the city-state. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will maintain its policy of allowing a modest and gradual appreciation of the Singapore dollar with no change to the slope, midpoint and width of the trading band. The unexpected policy announcement lifted the local currency to 1.2199 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Sept. 14. Most economists had expected the MAS to ease policy by slowing the Singapore dollar's appreciation and investors had cut bullish positions in the currency during the past two weeks, separate Reuters poll showed. "This decision could spark a rush of foreign capital into Singapore dollar assets given the better-than-expected outcome," said Wai Ho Leong, economist at Barclays. "We could see more flows into Sing dollar assets in the coming weeks and we could see more testing of the upper limit of the band." The Singapore dollar was the best-performing emerging Asian currency with a 6.2 percent gain against the greenback so far this year. Singapore has an AAA credit rating. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said the Singapore dollar is still attractive against other emerging Asian currencies, especially the ringgit and the Indian rupee. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to curb the currency's strength amid slowing global growth. Reflecting this caution, short-term investors took profits ahead of 1.2176, this year's peak, hit on Sept. 14. "The SGD NEER (nominal effective exchange rate) should continue to be capped around the upper-mid of the policy band. In U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar terms, that's around 1.2191," said Philip Wee, a currency strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.44 78.33 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2211 1.2288 +0.63 Taiwan dlr 29.238 29.432 +0.66 Korean won 1110.60 1114.30 +0.33 Baht 30.64 30.71 +0.21 Peso 41.46 41.58 +0.28 Rupiah 9600.00 9580.00 -0.21 Rupee 52.67 52.69 +0.03 Ringgit 3.0570 3.0690 +0.39 Yuan 6.2661 6.2770 +0.17 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.44 76.92 -1.94 Sing dlr 1.2211 1.2969 +6.21 Taiwan dlr 29.238 30.290 +3.60 Korean won 1110.60 1151.80 +3.71 Baht 30.64 31.55 +2.97 Peso 41.46 43.84 +5.74 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 52.67 53.08 +0.78 Ringgit 3.0570 3.1685 +3.65 Yuan 6.2661 6.2940 +0.45 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)