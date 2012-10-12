* Sing dlr hits 1-mth high after MAS unexpectedly stays pat * Won up on exporters; importers cap gains * Peso's rise capped by expected outflow for BPI stake sale * Taiwan dlr up as firm yuan spurs financial inflows (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 12 The Singapore dollar hit a near one-month high on Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies after the central bank unexpectedly kept to its tight monetary stance due to inflationary concerns, which may attract more inflows. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will maintain its policy of allowing a modest and gradual appreciation of the Singapore dollar with no change to the slope, midpoint and width of the trading band. The unexpected policy announcement caused investors to cover short-positions in the local currency, which they had built up on expectations of easing, powering it to 1.2199 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Sept. 14. The move, along with a firm yuan, also lifted the South Korean won and the Philippine peso. The renminbi hit a record high for a second consecutive day, after the central bank set its yuan midpoint slightly stronger. Most economists had expected the MAS to ease policy by slowing the Singapore dollar's appreciation and investors had cut bullish positions in the currency during the past two weeks, separate Reuters polls showed. "This decision could spark a rush of foreign capital into Singapore dollar assets given the better-than-expected outcome," said Leong Wai Ho, economist at Barclays. "We could see more flows into Sing dollar assets in the coming weeks and we could see more testing of the upper limit of the band," Leong said. Westpac's senior FX strategist Jonathan Cavenagh said the Singapore dollar's longer-term outlook remains upbeat. "A move below 1.2000 in USD/SGD is readily achievable as we progress through the first half of 2013," he said in a note. The Singapore dollar was the best-performing emerging Asian currency with a 6.2 percent gain against the greenback so far this year. Singapore has an AAA credit rating. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said the Singapore dollar is still attractive against other emerging Asian currencies, especially the ringgit and the Indian rupee. Some analysts saw opportunities to buy the Singapore dollar against the yen, saying the Bank of Japan is struggling to prevent strength in its currency. The city-state's currency is seen having room to rise to 66.5000 versus the yen. The Singapore dollar on Friday rose 0.6 percent to 64.1811. But investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the MAS to curb the currency's strength amid slowing global growth. Reflecting this caution, short-term investors took profits ahead of 1.2176, this year's peak, hit on Sept. 14. "The SGD NEER (nominal effective exchange rate) should continue to be capped around the upper-mid of the policy band. In U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar terms, that's around 1.2191," said Philip Wee, a currency strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore. Overall, sustained worries about a sluggish world economy should contain appreciation of emerging Asian currencies, traders said. Investors are awaiting China's data including September trade figures on Saturday and third quarter growth on Oct. 18. "Fears of China slowing down might spook the market for the time being," said a European bank dealer in Manila. This week has been a mixed one for emerging Asian currencies. With Friday's gain, the Singapore dollar has risen 0.7 percent against the greenback, while the Indian rupee has lost 1.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions after a firm yuan fixing by the People's Bank of China, dealers said. Taiwan exporters and interbank speculators also bought the Taiwan dollar, they added. But the local currency found a resistance line at 29.200 per U.S. dollar, near previous lows for the dollar against the Taiwan dollar. WON The won advanced as South Korean exporters bought it for settlements, while domestic importers purchased dollars, limiting the local unit's upside. Investors remained cautious over possible dollar-buying intervention, dealers said. "Despite support from the Singapore dollar and the yuan, the won is unlikely to break the 1,110 (per dollar) level during the local trade," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The dealer added that importers will keep buying dollars around the level. PHILIPPINE PESO The rise in the Philippine peso after the Singapore announcement was capped by dollar demand from local corporates. Traders hesitated to buy the peso, expecting outflows linked to DBS Group's sale of its stake in Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI). DBS of Singapore has agreed to sell more than half of its stake in BPI to partner Ayala Corp for $616 million. RINGGIT The ringgit rose against the U.S. dollar after the surprising MAS decision. But the Malaysian currency weakened against the Singapore dollar as investors covered short positions in the city-state currency. "We still like this pair (the Singapore dollar/ringgit) lower over the medium term but entry level between 2.51/2.52 could materialise in the period ahead," Westpac's Cavenagh said. The ringgit weakened 0.3 percent to 2.5016 versus the Singapore dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.45 78.33 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2209 1.2288 +0.65 Taiwan dlr 29.228 29.432 +0.70 Korean won 1110.72 1114.30 +0.32 Baht 30.63 30.71 +0.24 Peso 41.47 41.58 +0.25 Rupiah 9590.00 9580.00 -0.10 Rupee 52.66 52.69 +0.05 Ringgit 3.0570 3.0690 +0.39 Yuan 6.2649 6.2770 +0.19 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.45 76.92 -1.95 Sing dlr 1.2209 1.2969 +6.22 Taiwan dlr 29.228 30.290 +3.63 Korean won 1110.72 1151.80 +3.70 Baht 30.63 31.55 +3.00 Peso 41.47 43.84 +5.71 Rupiah 9590.00 9060.00 -5.53 Rupee 52.66 53.08 +0.80 Ringgit 3.0570 3.1685 +3.65 Yuan 6.2649 6.2940 +0.46 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Saeed Azhar, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)