* S.Korean exporters lift won; 1,100/dlr eyed
* Taiwan dlr at 5-mth high on foreign financial inflows
* Philippine peso, ringgit up on interbank speculators
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 South Korea's won hit a near
one-year high on Tuesday as appetite for emerging Asian
currencies improved after stronger-than-expected U.S. corporate
earnings and retail data slightly eased concerns about the
recovery in the world's top economy.
Further gains were, however, seen limited as Asia's
economies remain under pressure because of weaker demand abroad,
with investors awaiting China's third quarter gross domestic
product growth data this week.
The won found support from exporters including
shipbuilders, while the Taiwan dollar hit a five-month
high peak on inflows from foreign financial institutions.
The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit
rose as interbank speculators reduced dollar positions.
"Market sentiment got skewed to risky assets including Asian
currencies as solid U.S. retail sales data and corporate
earnings eased worries about a slowing global economy," said
Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul.
"But I wonder how much further the risk appetite lifts Asian
currencies higher from here. Emerging Asian economies have not
secured strong growth momentum yet," Jeong added.
China will release third-quarter economic growth on Thursday
amid sustained concerns over sluggish expansion in the world's
second-largest economy. Those worries have put pressure on
currencies of emerging Asian countries, which heavily rely on
exports for economic growth.
WON
The won advanced to 1,106.0 per dollar, its strongest since
Oct. 31, 2011 on demand from exporters such as shipbuilders.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co said it had won a
3.5 trillion Korean won ($3.15 billion) order from Saudi
Electricity Co to build a thermal power plant.
The South Korean currency gathered rising momentum as
onshore and offshore investors chased it once it breached 1,110,
which they had expected the authorities to defend.
The South Korean currency is seen heading to 1,100, the
previous high and a psychological resistance, as it strengthened
past 1,109.4, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
depreciation last year.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar strengthened to 29.170 to the U.S. dollar,
its firmest since May 2 on inflows from foreign financial
institutions after solid U.S. data.
But interbank speculators booked profits on caution over
possible intervention by the central bank, although it has not
been spotted buying the greenback yet.
The position adjustments prevented the local currency from
staying firmer than 29.200, dealers said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso gained as interbank speculators cut
dollar holdings on improving risk appetite after stronger than
expected earnings from Citigroup.
The peso's gains were capped for now by caution over
possible intervention by the central bank and expectations of
outflows linked to DBS Group's sale of its stake in
Bank of Philippine Islands.
Still, some dealers expect the peso to rise further, given
better risk sentiment and the country's stronger economic
fundamentals.
"Any dollar's rally will be good chance to reinstate short
positions and a break of 41.36 and 41.30 would signal further
downside towards 41.00," said a European bank dealer in Manila.
"The DBS deal would surely delay downside and buy the BSP
some time. But with the U.S. showing signs of a recovery and the
EU risk tapering off, the dollar should trade lower," he added,
referring to Philippines' central bank.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose against both the U.S. dollar and the
Singapore dollar.
The Malaysian currency gained versus the neighboring local
unit as investors took profit from the city-state's unit,
dealers said.
On Friday, the Singapore dollar hit a near one-month high
versus the ringgit after the Monetary Authority of Singapore
unexpectedly kept to its tight monetary stance.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0650 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.85 78.63 -0.28
Sing dlr 1.2204 1.2219 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 29.205 29.345 +0.48
Korean won 1106.80 1110.50 +0.33
Baht 30.65 30.69 +0.13
Peso 41.36 41.46 +0.23
Rupiah 9580.00 9585.00 +0.05
Rupee 52.82 53.02 +0.36
Ringgit 3.0470 3.0580 +0.36
Yuan 6.2650 6.2707 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.85 76.92 -2.45
Sing dlr 1.2204 1.2969 +6.27
Taiwan dlr 29.205 30.290 +3.72
Korean won 1106.80 1151.80 +4.07
Baht 30.65 31.55 +2.94
Peso 41.36 43.84 +6.00
Rupiah 9580.00 9060.00 -5.43
Rupee 52.82 53.08 +0.49
Ringgit 3.0470 3.1685 +3.99
Yuan 6.2650 6.2940 +0.46
($1 = 1110.5250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Yena Park in
SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)