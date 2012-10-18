SINGAPORE, Oct 18 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.10 78.92 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2165 1.2162 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.205 29.246 +0.14 Korean won 1104.20 1105.50 +0.12 Baht 30.61 30.62 +0.03 Peso 41.24 41.19 -0.13 Rupiah 9570.00 9570.00 +0.00 Rupee 52.87 52.87 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0280 3.0360 +0.26 Yuan 6.2552 6.2545 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.10 76.92 -2.76 Sing dlr 1.2165 1.2969 +6.61 Taiwan dlr 29.205 30.290 +3.72 Korean won 1104.20 1151.80 +4.31 Baht 30.61 31.55 +3.07 Peso 41.24 43.84 +6.30 Rupiah 9570.00 9060.00 -5.33 Rupee 52.87 53.08 +0.40 Ringgit 3.0280 3.1685 +4.64 Yuan 6.2552 6.2940 +0.62 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)