* Optimism on yuan, won at highest since early March * Long Philippine peso positions largest since mid-Sept * Bullish bets on ringgit, baht highest since mid-Sept By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan and South Korean won hit their largest in nearly eight months in the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday as optimism over regional peers grew amid signs that the economies in the United States and China are stabilising. Long positions in the won nearly doubled in the to their largest since early March, according to the survey of 13 currency strategists conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. Offshore funds and local exporters lifted the won to a near one-year high against the dollar. The South Korean unit also touched its strongest in more than six months, breaking through a long-term chart resistance line. Optimistic bets on the yuan also rose to their highest since early March as yuan hit a record high with corporates reducing long dollar positions. Overall views on emerging Asian currencies became brighter with signs that the United States and China economies, key export markets of Asia, are stabilising. Expectations of that the Bank of Japan's will announce further policy stimulus next week also supported regional units, which have been major beneficiaries of policy easing by major central banks. Long positions in the Philippine peso, the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht grew to their largest since mid-September. That compared with the previous poll published on Oct. 12, which showed bullish bets on most emerging Asian currencies were reduced. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar , Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 25-Oct -0.86 -1.05 -0.65 0.89 0.08 -0.18 -0.45 -0.85 -0.44 11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12 27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12 13-Sept -0.59 -0.83 -1.03 0.17 -0.82 -0.25 -1.00 -1.13 -0.73 30-Aug 0.07 -0.42 -0.05 0.70 -0.15 0.08 -0.44 -0.20 -0.04 16-Aug -0.01 -0.69 -0.61 0.52 0.21 0.34 -0.30 -0.48 -0.06 02-Aug -0.34 -1.04 -1.11 -0.10 0.17 0.10 -0.60 -1.15 -0.22 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)