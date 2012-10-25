* Optimism on yuan, won at highest since early March
* Long Philippine peso positions largest since mid-Sept
* Bullish bets on ringgit, baht highest since mid-Sept
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Bullish bets on the Chinese
yuan and South Korean won hit their largest in nearly eight
months in the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday
as optimism over regional peers grew amid signs that the
economies in the United States and China are stabilising.
Long positions in the won nearly doubled in the
to their largest since early March, according to the survey of
13 currency strategists conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.
Offshore funds and local exporters lifted the won to a near
one-year high against the dollar. The South Korean unit
also touched its strongest in more than six months,
breaking through a long-term chart resistance line.
Optimistic bets on the yuan also rose to their
highest since early March as yuan hit a record high with
corporates reducing long dollar positions.
Overall views on emerging Asian currencies became brighter
with signs that the United States and China economies, key
export markets of Asia, are stabilising.
Expectations of that the Bank of Japan's will announce
further policy stimulus next week also supported regional units,
which have been major beneficiaries of policy easing by major
central banks.
Long positions in the Philippine peso, the
Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht grew to
their largest since mid-September.
That compared with the previous poll published on Oct. 12,
which showed bullish bets on most emerging Asian currencies were
reduced.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar
, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and
Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
25-Oct -0.86 -1.05 -0.65 0.89 0.08 -0.18 -0.45 -0.85 -0.44
11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12
27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12
13-Sept -0.59 -0.83 -1.03 0.17 -0.82 -0.25 -1.00 -1.13 -0.73
30-Aug 0.07 -0.42 -0.05 0.70 -0.15 0.08 -0.44 -0.20 -0.04
16-Aug -0.01 -0.69 -0.61 0.52 0.21 0.34 -0.30 -0.48 -0.06
02-Aug -0.34 -1.04 -1.11 -0.10 0.17 0.10 -0.60 -1.15 -0.22
