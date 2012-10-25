* Won at 1-yr high vs dlr; breaches 200-week average vs yen * S.Korea FX authorities spotted intervention -dealers * Ringgit gains on talk of real money fund inflows * Philippine peso up; rate cut expectations seen priced in (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday, helped by growing hopes for increased inflows amid signs of the United States' and China economies stabilising, while expectations of further Bank of Japan easing added support. The South Korean won hit a near one-year high against the dollar and strengthened past a long-term chart resistance versus the yen. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on market talk of real money funds' inflows and the Philippine peso rose despite views that the central bank will cut interest rates later in the day. The euro and Asian shares also gained, supporting emerging Asian currencies, dealers said. That came as the Fed acknowledged some parts of the world's top economy were looking a bit better, while sticking to its plan to keep stimulating U.S. growth until the job market improves. China's government said factory output in the world's No.2 economy should grow faster in the fourth quarter from the third, although the recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets. Asian countries heavily rely on exports to those two countries. "As long as fundamentals here on average remain better relative to advanced economies and that the global growth does not worsen beyond a certain threshold. That will attract more inflows," said Maybank FX research head Saktiandi Supaat in Singapore. Such incoming funds are likely to support emerging Asian currencies, Supaat added. Most emerging Asian currencies have been major beneficiaries of easing by major central banks as those steps prompted investors to seek higher yields in better economic and fiscal fundamentals. The BOJ has been expected to unveil further monetary stimulus at its meeting on Oct. 30 in a bid to help the export-focused economy through a global slowdown. These expectations lifted emerging Asian currencies, such as the won and the Singapore dollar to highs not seen in more than six months. Still, the path of appreciation in emerging Asian currencies may not be altogether smooth as regional authorities are expected to stem currency gains because of the still-sluggish global economy, dealers and analysts said. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted buying dollars to stem the won's further appreciation, especially after it strengthened past the psychologically important 1,100, dealers said. That came as major exporters such as Hyundai Motor Co compete against Japanese peers including Toyota Motor Corp. The Singapore dollar did not even touch 1.2200 to the greenback with investors wary of intervention by the central bank. That caution intensified as data showed the city-state's industrial output surprisingly fell in September. Maybank's Supaat said the upcoming U.S. presidential election may also rattle the market. "For now, main event in the tail-end of the year is the risk of possible volatility around the U.S. elections and the possible effect on the dollar and U.S. fiscal deliberations until the Presidential inauguration in late January." WON The won hit 1,097.7 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 28 last year as offshore funds and South Korean exporters chased it. It may head to 1,094.5, the won's strongest since Oct. 28, 2011. Against the yen, the South Korean currency touched 13.7059, its highest since April 6, breaking through a 200-week moving average at 13.7219. The won had been weaker than the average since early 2008. The next target would be 13.3932, the yen/won's low on March 15. RINGGIT The ringgit gained on market talk of demand from real money funds and dollar selling linked to daily fixing. But some interbank speculators took profits before a holiday, capping the local unit's upside. Malaysian financial markets will be closed on Friday to mark the Hari Raya Haji. Markets in Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore will be also be shut. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso rose even though Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to cut its key policy rate for a fourth time this year to support economic growth threatened by weak exports and a strong peso. The expectations have been largely priced in the peso, currency dealers said. A European bank dealer in Manila said the second best performing Asian currency is likely to strengthen further once the central bank cuts rates. "A rate cut will just buy BSP some time, but next week it will be a different story," the dealer said, expecting the peso to strengthen to as firm as 41.10 per dollar. "People are just waiting for the cut before buying the peso, especially with remittances being bunched up for the long weekend and another longer weekend next week," he added. Financial markets in Philippines will be closed on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 for holidays. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.11 79.83 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.2207 1.2218 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.266 29.342 +0.26 Korean won 1099.40 1103.60 +0.38 Baht 30.67 30.74 +0.23 Peso 41.28 41.36 +0.19 Rupiah 9615.00 9605.00 -0.10 Rupee 53.73 53.74 +0.03 Ringgit 3.0455 3.0605 +0.49 Yuan 6.2426 6.2480 +0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.11 76.92 -3.98 Sing dlr 1.2207 1.2969 +6.24 Taiwan dlr 29.266 30.290 +3.50 Korean won 1099.40 1151.80 +4.77 Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87 Peso 41.28 43.84 +6.20 Rupiah 9615.00 9060.00 -5.77 Rupee 53.73 53.08 -1.20 Ringgit 3.0455 3.1685 +4.04 Yuan 6.2426 6.2940 +0.82 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Masayuki Kitan and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)