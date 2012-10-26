HONG KONG, Oct 26 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market story but only tables on Friday with local markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore shut for a public holiday. Reuters will resume reports on emerging Asian currencies on Monday, Oct. 29. For the latest on emerging currency markets, please double-click. For the latest on the Chinese yuan, the South Korean won and the Indian rupee, please double-click . CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0144 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.17 80.29 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2203 1.2201 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.230 29.280 +0.17 Korean won 1096.10 1098.20 +0.19 Baht 30.69 30.66 -0.10 Peso 41.21 41.21 +0.00 Rupiah 9600.00 9600.00 +0.00 Rupee 53.55 53.56 +0.02 Ringgit 3.0380 3.0380 +0.00 Yuan 6.2380 6.2417 +0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.17 76.92 -4.05 Sing dlr 1.2203 1.2969 +6.28 Taiwan dlr 29.230 30.290 +3.63 Korean won 1096.10 1151.80 +5.08 Baht 30.69 31.55 +2.80 Peso 41.21 43.84 +6.38 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 53.55 53.08 -0.88 Ringgit 3.0380 3.1685 +4.30 Yuan 6.2380 6.2940 +0.90 (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)