SINGAPORE, Oct 29 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.66 79.66 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2210 1.2208 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.252 29.300 +0.16 Korean won 1095.90 1097.00 +0.10 Baht 30.71 30.74 +0.10 Peso 41.27 41.21 -0.15 Rupiah 9600.00 9600.00 +0.00 Rupee 53.55 53.56 +0.02 Ringgit 3.0465 3.0385 -0.26 Yuan 6.2447 6.2489 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.66 76.92 -3.44 Sing dlr 1.2210 1.2969 +6.22 Taiwan dlr 29.252 30.290 +3.55 Korean won 1095.90 1151.80 +5.10 Baht 30.71 31.55 +2.74 Peso 41.27 43.84 +6.23 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 53.55 53.08 -0.88 Ringgit 3.0465 3.1685 +4.00 Yuan 6.2447 6.2940 +0.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)