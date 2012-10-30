SINGAPORE, Oct 30 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.88 79.81 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2221 1.2214 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.240 29.292 +0.18 Korean won 1096.15 1095.80 -0.03 Baht 30.73 30.73 0.00 Peso 41.29 41.28 -0.04 Rupiah 9600.00 9600.00 0.00 Rupee 54.08 54.08 0.00 Ringgit 3.0585 3.0595 +0.03 Yuan 6.2450 6.2436 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.88 76.92 -3.71 Sing dlr 1.2221 1.2969 +6.12 Taiwan dlr 29.240 30.290 +3.59 Korean won 1096.15 1151.80 +5.08 Baht 30.73 31.55 +2.67 Peso 41.29 43.84 +6.18 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 54.08 53.08 -1.85 Ringgit 3.0585 3.1685 +3.60 Yuan 6.2450 6.2940 +0.78 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)