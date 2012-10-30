* Won at 14-mth high on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling * S.Korea to inspect FX trading at banks * BSP says policy rate not enough to manage inflows (Adds texts, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 30 The won hit a near 14-month high against the dollar despite South Korea's plan to inspect banks' foreign exchange trading, leading gains among Asian peers, while regional currencies suffered from profit-taking against the yen after the Bank of Japan's policy easing. South Korean exporters chased the won for month-end settlements, prompting stop-loss dollar selling and helping the local unit reverse its initial weakness. Seoul authorities plan to inspect foreign exchange trading at banks operating in the country from next week, a senior finance ministry official said, a move aimed at curbing the won's strength. The Philippine peso also turned up as investors sought higher yields although the central bank's governor said it can no longer rely on policy adjustments alone and will look at other policy tools to manage surges in capital inflows. Such warnings came with the recent appreciation in the won and the Philippine peso despite a still sluggish global economy. Central banks in the region such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore have been spotted intervening to stem currency strength, dealers said. "Policy makers are concerned about heavy inflows but there is nothing much they can do. They have to be careful in any policy that discourage inflows so as not to hurt credibility and, or cause too much reversal," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "Flows would still come on low USD rates," said Cheung, adding she expected firmer emerging Asian currencies. Still, it is hard to ignore regional central banks' worries about currency appreciation and they may step into the markets when emerging Asian units quickly rise in the short term, dealers and analysts said. Regional units are likely to see more corrections against the dollar due to the impact from Hurricane Sandy and possible weakness in September U.S. payrolls data, they added. Amid such caution, Maybank FX research head Saktiandi Supaat saw more chances of trades between regional units, rather than the selling or buying of U.S. dollars against regional units. Supaat recommended selling the Singapore dollar against the won and the ringgit as the city-state's currency's upside is capped by potential intervention. He also advised buying the Philippine peso versus the Indonesian rupiah, given the differences in Manila's and Jakarta's resolve to promote reform and growth in the two countries. The peso has risen 6.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the best performing Asian currency, while the rupiah has lost 5.9 percent, becoming the worst performer, according to Thomson Reuters data. WON The won touched 1,090.5 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9, 2011. The local currency started the domestic session slightly weaker on the authorities' plan to inspect foreign exchange trading at banks. The plan came as investors have been wary of intervention by the authorities to slow down the South Korean unit's appreciation. Investors focused more on corporate flows, dealers said. "Few want to add dollar/won holdings now as we may see more exporters' deals until tomorrow. T he plan was also seen just as a warning against additional dollar selling, rather than in preparation for measures," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Meanwhile, the won gave up most of its initial gains after the BOJ eased policy by increasing asset purchases, broadly in line with expectations. The won stood at 13.7268 against the yen, compared with its previous close of 13.7440. Earlier, it reached 13.6228, the strongest since April 4 this year. Another foreign bank dealer in Seoul said the won was seen staying firm versus the yen. "Many investors are likely to keep their short-yen/won positions due to interest rate differentials," the dealer added. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso turned higher as investors shed dollar-long positions despite the central bank's warning against a surge in inflows. The peso weakened to 41.310 per dollar in the morning session, but it reversed direction in the afternoon as investors sold dollars because of positive carry for the peso, dealers said. "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words cannot hurt me," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose slightly against the greenback on inflows from foreign financial institutions amid firm local stocks. Interbank speculators sold the U.S. dollar as the BOJ's easing pushed down dollar/yen, dealers said. Domestic corporates hesitated to buy or sell the island's currency as current levels were not considered attractive enough to both exporters and importers, dealers added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar barely changed amid talk of intervention, dealers said. Singapore is likely to see another year of lacklustre economic growth and elevated inflation in 2013, its central bank said earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.47 79.81 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.2204 1.2214 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.248 29.292 +0.15 Korean won 1091.15 1095.80 +0.43 Baht 30.71 30.73 +0.07 Peso 41.25 41.28 +0.07 Rupiah 9628.00 9600.00 -0.29 Rupee 54.03 54.08 +0.09 Ringgit 3.0530 3.0595 +0.21 Yuan 6.2425 6.2436 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.47 76.92 -3.21 Sing dlr 1.2204 1.2969 +6.27 Taiwan dlr 29.248 30.290 +3.56 Korean won 1091.15 1151.80 +5.56 Baht 30.71 31.55 +2.74 Peso 41.25 43.84 +6.29 Rupiah 9628.00 9060.00 -5.90 Rupee 54.03 53.08 -1.76 Ringgit 3.0530 3.1685 +3.78 Yuan 6.2425 6.2940 +0.82 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)