* Won at 14-mth high; up 1.9 pct vs dlr for month * S.Korea spotted intervening to defend 1,090/dlr - dealers * Sing dlr dips with intervention spotted -dealers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Friday amid month-end corporate flows, but most were set to post gains for October as signs of a global recovery attract inflows to the region. The South Korean won hit a near 14-month high on exporters' demand for month-end settlements, while the Indonesian rupiah slid due to dollar demand from local corporates. The Singapore dollar eased with intervention by authorities spotted, and the Philippine peso edged lower on worries about steps by the central bank to curb appreciation in the best performing Asian currency this year. Still, most of emerging Asian currencies were headed for monthly gains, led by the won. The South Korean currency rose 1.9 percent against the dollar on demand from offshore funds and exporters, taking its year-to-date gains to 5.6 percent. "The global economy is getting better. If the recent economic recovery is sustained, Asian currencies will stay firm, led by the won," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. Recent economic data from the United States and China, along with some corporate earnings, have alleviated worries about a global slowdown a bit, helping riskier assets such as emerging Asian currencies. The Philippine peso has gained 1.2 percent so far this month, buoyed in part by Moody's Investors Service's upgrade on Monday of the country's sovereign rating to just one notch below investment grade, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Singapore dollar has risen 0.5 percent after the central bank unexpectedly kept to its tight monetary stance earlier this month. The Chinese yuan has appreciated 0.7 percent and the Thai baht 0.5 percent. Still, emerging Asian currencies may struggle to post similar gains in November as regional authorities are expected to keep curbing their currency appreciation as long as the global demand outlook remains fragile. Taiwan's economy grew by slightly less than expected in the third quarter, and the Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index posted its fastest pace of contraction in 18 months in October. Investors are awaiting more data from the United States and China, including manufacturing activity surveys on Thursday and October U.S. nonfarm payrolls due on Friday, for more clues. The upcoming U.S. presidential election and China's leadership change are likely to decide global risk appetite, including sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. "Emerging Asian currencies are likely to see some corrections next month as investors are likely to seek safety, especially before the U.S. election and China's political transition," Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland. "The U.S. election will be a key to the fiscal cliff and economic policies," he added, referring to a series of imminent tax increases and spending cuts. Regardless of who wins the Nov. 6 election, many U.S. congressional aides and Capitol Hill observers are predicting that lawmakers will go right up to the deadline -- probably around mid-February or early March -- before increasing the $16.4 trillion limit on borrowing that is nearly exhausted. WON The won touched 1,090.0 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9, 2011, on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. But foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to keep the currency weaker than that level, dealers said. Domestic importers and offshore funds bought dollars, they added. The currency is seen staying firm in November and it is expected to head to 1,086.3, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between August and October last year. The next target would be 1,077.7, its weakest on Sept. 9, 2011. "The won may strengthen past 1,090 sometimes on exporters, but that level may become a resistance line," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "Its appreciation was too fast, given the sluggish overseas and local economies. The authorities will keep intervening as it looks difficult to ease policy for now," the dealer added. Technically, the won is seen in overbought territory with the 14-day dollar/won's relative strength index (RSI) at 20.8, well below the 30 threshold. RUPIAH The rupiah slid on month-end dollar demand from local corporates, although the central bank was spotted supporting the local currency, dealers said. Foreign investors sold the local unit in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) market, dealers added. One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs rose 0.1 percent to 9,655. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased as the central bank was spotted intervening through agent banks to keep the city-state's currency weaker than 1.2200 to U.S. dollar, dealers said. That caused investors to cover short positions in the greenback, while month-end corporate demand for the U.S. currency put further pressure on the local unit. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso turned slightly weaker as short-term investors took profits amid caution over measures by the central bank to stem its strength. Interbank speculators also squared positions before holidays. Financial markets in the country will be closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)