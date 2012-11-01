* S.Korea suspected of keeping won weaker than 1,090/dlr * Rupiah dips on corp dlr demand; CPI spurs bond selling * Hong Kong buys $297 mln to defend HK dlr peg (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Asian currencies were weaker on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions ahead of U.S jobs data, even though the top economies of the region, China and South Korea, reported positive data after a year battling global headwinds. Investors had already priced in signs of a turnaround in the economies of the region and saw little scope for a further rise in the regional currencies, analysts said. If anything, traders expected local authorities to intervene to ensure that local units did not strengthen further and hurt their exports. The Indonesian rupiah led the slide among Asian peers, weighed down also by higher-than-expected inflation in October, which triggered selling of bonds by foreign investors. The South Korean won dipped as investors took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency in October. Some dealers said foreign exchange authorities may have bought dollars to keep the won down. South Korea earlier posted the first annual rise in exports in four months in October, adding to hopes for a turnaround after a year-long slump in global trade. China's economy, the motor of global growth in recent years, also appears to have gathered pace in October after slowing to its weakest pace in more than three years in the third quarter. "Today's data is not that bad, but such recovery has been priced. The recent optimism on China economy has already helped Asian currencies benefit from policy easing by major countries," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Most authorities are not happy with their currency appreciation. So Asian currencies are unlikely to rise much further from here unless global stocks jump," Jeong added. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority stepped into the currency market again by selling 2.3 billion Hong Kong dollar ($296.77 million) as the local currency repeatedly hit the top end of its trading range. The direction of emerging Asian currencies will become clearer after U.S. jobs figures for October are released on Friday, dealers and analysts said. U.S. nonfarm payrolls likely have expanded by 125,000, with the unemployment rate ticking up to 7.9 percent from September's 7.8 percent, a Reuters poll showed. For the month, most emerging Asian currencies rose as the United States and China showed signs of improvements. Regional countries heavily rely on exports to the world's top two economies. The won rose 1.9 percent against the dollar in October and the Philippine peso was the No. 2 performer with a 1.3 percent gain, according to Thomson Reuters data. WON The won eased as the South Korean foreign exchange authorities were suspected of buying dollars to keep the local unit weaker than 1,090 per dollar, dealers said. State-run importers purchased dollars and domestic interbank players covered dollar-short positions, dealers added. But the South Korean currency found some relief from exporters' demand for settlements. Investors were also waiting for chances to buy the won on dips, according to dealers. "Everything is up to intervention, but many were lined up to sell dollar/won on rallies," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "The authorities will definitely slow down the won's appreciation. However, it won't be easy as the won will jump once risk appetite improves again," he added. RUPIAH The rupiah slid as state-run banks bought dollars on behalf of local corporates, dealers said. Earlier, the Indonesian currency had found some relief on demand from foreign banks linked to bond inflows, dealers said. But foreign investors sold bonds after data showed the country's inflation picked up in October to 4.61 percent from a year ago, slightly higher than expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.98 79.77 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2206 1.2202 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.231 29.260 +0.10 Korean won 1092.00 1090.70 -0.12 Baht 30.70 30.68 -0.08 *Peso 41.18 41.18 +0.00 Rupiah 9628.00 9600.00 -0.29 Rupee 53.77 53.80 +0.06 Ringgit 3.0495 3.0495 +0.00 Yuan 6.2387 6.2372 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.98 76.92 -3.83 Sing dlr 1.2206 1.2969 +6.25 Taiwan dlr 29.231 30.290 +3.62 Korean won 1092.00 1151.80 +5.48 Baht 30.70 31.55 +2.77 Peso 41.18 43.84 +6.46 Rupiah 9628.00 9060.00 -5.90 Rupee 53.77 53.08 -1.28 Ringgit 3.0495 3.1685 +3.90 Yuan 6.2387 6.2940 +0.89 * Financial markets in Philippines were closed for a holiday and they will be shut on Friday too. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)