SINGAPORE, Nov 2 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.23 80.14 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2205 1.2200 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.229 29.290 +0.21 Korean won 1091.00 1092.30 +0.12 Baht 30.72 30.72 -0.02 *Peso 41.18 41.18 +0.00 Rupiah 9625.00 9615.00 -0.10 Rupee 53.70 53.70 -0.01 Ringgit 3.0490 3.0520 +0.10 Yuan 6.2437 6.2405 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.23 76.92 -4.13 Sing dlr 1.2205 1.2969 +6.26 Taiwan dlr 29.229 30.290 +3.63 Korean won 1091.00 1151.80 +5.57 Baht 30.72 31.55 +2.70 Peso 41.18 43.84 +6.46 Rupiah 9625.00 9060.00 -5.87 Rupee 53.70 53.08 -1.15 Ringgit 3.0490 3.1685 +3.92 Yuan 6.2437 6.2940 +0.81 * Financial markets in Philippines are closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)