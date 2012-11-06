* Taiwan dlr up 0.3 pct on exporters; trading thin
* Won, ringgit, Philippine peso up after RBA stands pat
* BSP says has multiple tools to maintain market stability
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Most emerging Asian currencies
edged higher on Tuesday after Australia's central bank held
rates to align with an improving global economy, but trading was
subdued as investors remained extremely cautious before U.S.
elections.
The Taiwan dollar led gains on exporters' demand
for settlements, while the South Korean won and the
Malaysian ringgit turned slightly firmer, tracking a
rise in the Australian dollar.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) skipped a chance to ease
and kept rates at 3.25 percent citing higher inflation at home
and a better global background, although it left the door open
for stimulus if needed.
Investors hesitated to take more aggressive bullish
positions in emerging Asian currencies amid uncertainty over the
outcome of the tight U.S. presidential election.
"The RBA did not cut rates, indicating the global economy is
not too bad. So investors sold back the dollar, but only
temporarily until tonight," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer
in Kuala Lumpur.
Emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday because of growing
caution before U.S. elections.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt
Romney are essentially tied, but the Democrat has a slight edge
in some of the pivotal states where the election will be
decided, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.
A narrow Obama victory, especially with a convincing
Republican win in Congress, is likely to bolster worries about
the fiscal cliff of about $600 billion in government spending
cuts and higher taxes set to take effect in January.
If Romney were to win the White House, his policies may not
support regional units either on speculation that the Federal
Reserve may end its accommodative policy earlier, some dealers
and analysts said.
The Republican candidate has said if he wins the
presidential election he would not reappoint Ben Bernanke as Fed
Chairman when Bernanke's term expires in January 2014.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained slightly on exporters' deals, but
trading was extremely subdued before the U.S. elections.
Foreign financial institutions and local interbank
speculators hesitated to take any bets, awaiting the results of
the poll.
RINGGIT
The ringgit edged higher as the RBA decision lifted the
Australian dollar, but the Malaysian currency could not extend
gains on dollar demand related to bond hedging. Local investors
sold the currency.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso turned higher, tracking its Asian peers.
The peso started local trade slightly weaker on worries
about Greece, while currency investors shrugged off data showing
the country's inflation hit a four-month low in October.
Philippine consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in October from
a year earlier, the slowest pace since June, giving the central
bank room to keep policy rates at record low in the near term.
A foreign bank dealer in Manila expected the Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas (BSP) to slash rates before the end of this year
and the prospective rate cut may slow down the peso's strength.
But the local currency is expected to stay firm on foreign
investment inflows, remittances from overseas workers and solid
economic fundamentals, the dealer said.
"If the BSP cuts, the peso may face resistance around 41.00
this year. But if not, it will probably break 41.00," he added.
Still, investors were wary of the central bank's steps to
curb further appreciation in the best-performing emerging Asian
currency so far this year with a 6.4 percent gain to the dollar.
BSP Governor Amando Tetangco said it has other tools aside
from market presence to maintain price and financial stability
and it will use them if needed.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0625 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.05 80.30 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.2234 1.2245 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 29.223 29.305 +0.28
Korean won 1090.60 1091.20 +0.06
Baht 30.79 30.82 +0.08
Peso 41.22 41.24 +0.06
Rupiah 9630.00 9615.00 -0.16
Rupee 54.59 54.60 +0.02
Ringgit 3.0600 3.0635 +0.11
Yuan 6.2447 6.2454 +0.01
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.05 76.92 -3.91
Sing dlr 1.2234 1.2969 +6.01
Taiwan dlr 29.223 30.290 +3.65
Korean won 1090.60 1151.80 +5.61
Baht 30.79 31.55 +2.47
Peso 41.22 43.84 +6.37
Rupiah 9630.00 9060.00 -5.92
Rupee 54.59 53.08 -2.77
Ringgit 3.0600 3.1685 +3.55
Yuan 6.2447 6.2940 +0.79
($1 = 0.7823 euros)
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by
Eric Meijer)