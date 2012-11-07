SINGAPORE, Nov 7 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.15 80.43 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.2235 1.2224 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.190 29.275 +0.29 Korean won 1087.70 1090.70 +0.28 Baht 30.74 30.76 +0.07 Peso 41.20 41.21 +0.02 Rupiah 9615.00 9615.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.42 54.43 +0.02 Ringgit 3.0590 3.0630 +0.13 Yuan 6.2438 6.2456 +0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.15 76.92 -4.03 Sing dlr 1.2235 1.2969 +6.00 Taiwan dlr 29.190 30.290 +3.77 Korean won 1087.70 1151.80 +5.89 Baht 30.74 31.55 +2.64 Peso 41.20 43.84 +6.41 Rupiah 9615.00 9060.00 -5.77 Rupee 54.42 53.08 -2.46 Ringgit 3.0590 3.1685 +3.58 Yuan 6.2438 6.2940 +0.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)