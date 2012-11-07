* Offshore, shipbuilder lift won; intervention suspected
* Taiwan dollar up on foreign financial institutions
* Ringgit gains on speculators; leveraged funds support Sing
dlr
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 The South Korean won hit a
14-month high on Wednesday, leading gains in emerging Asian
currencies, as the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama is
expected to maintain accommodative policies which will keep
funds flowing to the region.
Offshore macro funds and domestic exporters including
shipbuilders chased the won although the foreign
exchange authorities were suspected of stemming the local unit's
strength, dealers said.
The Taiwan dollar hit a three-week high on inflows
of foreign financial institutions and as interbank speculators
and exporters bought the local unit.
Interbank speculators added bullish bets in the Malaysian
ringgit, while leveraged funds lifted the Singapore
dollar.
Obama won a second term in the White House defeating
Republican challenger Mitt Romney and overcoming deep doubts
about his handling of the U.S. economy.
The victory ensured that the Federal Reserve's quantitative
easing would be in place. Romney had said he would not reappoint
Ben Bernanke as Federal Reserve Chairman if he won the
presidential election.
The greenback broadly fell as the yield on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries dropped seven basis points to as low as
1.68 percent.
"Obama will likely keep Bernanke which points to a dovish
Fed, also supporting inflows to Asia. A continuity by Obama will
also support market sentiment in general," said Frances Cheung,
senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Cheung said she favoured the won as a leading currency among
emerging Asian currencies.
Regional units have been key beneficiaries of monetary
policy easing by major central banks as such steps caused
investors to seek higher yields in stronger economic and fiscal
fundamentals.
Still, Obama's success does not necessarily mean a clear
appreciation path for emerging Asian currencies, especially as
he needs to tackle the "fiscal cliff" -- some $600 billion in
government spending cuts and higher taxes to take effect in
January.
Obama may face obstacles with Congress still split between
Democrats and Republicans, dealers and analysts said.
If he fails to avoid the fiscal cliff, a sprouting recovery
in the world's top economy and Asia's main export market may be
threatened by recession.
"I am still reasonably bullish on Asia FX in general. Yield
and GDP growth expectations will drive it. But any crazy event
on the fiscal cliff will be a risk-off event," said Adam
Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales at Citigroup in
Singapore.
WON
The won broke through the psychologically important 1,090
per dollar to hit 1,085.4, its strongest since Sept. 9, 2011.
The authorities were suspected of having slowed the won's
strength, especially when the local unit was firmer than 1,090,
dealers said.
Despite modest intervention and a plan to inspect foreign
exchange trading at key banks operating in the country, the
authorities are unlikely to weaken the won, some dealers and
analysts said.
On a trade-weighted basis, the won is still undervalued
against its key competitors, such as the yen and yuan, they
added.
Technically, the won is likely to head to 1,077.7, its
weakest on Sept. 9, 2011.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar touched 29.150 to the greenback,
its strongest since Oct. 17.
Interbank speculators chased the island's currency,
following the won's strength initially, while foreign financial
institution brought money after Obama won the election, dealers
said.
The central bank was spotted buying dollars around the
session high, but the intervention was not that strong, some
dealers said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit earlier gained as much as 0.4 percent to the
dollar to strengthen past the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement
at 3.0513 of its weakness since mid-October as investors dumped
dollar holdings.
The Malaysian currency is seen appreciating further,
probably to 3.0464, the 50 percent level if it ends the day
stronger than the 38.2 percent line.
Despite worries about the U.S. fiscal issue, some dealers
were looking for chances to buy the ringgit on dips.
"People looked to believe the worst is over. Will Obama or
the G20 allow something bad on the fiscal cliff to happen?" said
a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
"So, why should we hold the safe haven dollar?"
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)