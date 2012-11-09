* Inflows, exporters power Taiwan dlr to 2-yr high * Won turns higher on exporters; intervention spotted * Sing dlr up on cross plays; baht gains on gold investors (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon Nov 9 The Taiwan dollar hit its highest in more than two years and most other emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, helped by signs of a recovery in China and hopes for policy moves from Beijing. Although investors remain worried about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis and uncertainty over Greece's bailout, the South Korean won turned higher on demand from exporters and the Singapore dollar rose on demand against the euro and the Malaysian dollar. The Thai baht gained on bids by gold investors as gold's rise to a three-week high spurred dollar-selling. Most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly gains. "Today's appreciation indicates that emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay relatively firm as China's economy continued to show signs of stabilisation. Hopes that China will embark on policy moves also remain intact," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "The key obstacle is stocks. If stocks suffer further corrections, gains for Asian currencies will slow," Jeong added. On the week, the Taiwan dollar is poised to be the best performer with a 0.9 percent rise against the U.S. dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Thai baht has advanced 0.5 percent, while the won and the Philippine peso both have risen 0.3 percent. The Singapore dollar is up 0.1 percent. But investors are reluctant to add further to bullish bets, with many feeling that they have built up enough long positions in some of regional units. A Reuters polls showed investors piled up bullish bets in the won to their highest level in more than two years and increased long positions in the Philippine peso to their largest in two months during the past two weeks. "I will sell euro/dollar and buy dollar/Asia," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur, noting the pullback in appetite for building long positions. China data showed industrial output in October grew more than expected and fixed asset investment ticked higher, cementing expectations of a modest rebound in the world's No.2 economy during the fourth quarter. China consumer inflation also eased to its slowest pace in nearly three years, giving policymakers scope to further loosen monetary policy if needed. But Asian shares slid amid concerns over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of automatic spending cuts and tax increases, which threaten to push the United States into a recession. Uncertainty also persisted over Greece after the German finance minister said next week may still be too early to make a decision on granting Greece further aid. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar touched 29.028 to the greenback, its strongest since Sept. 5, 2011. Foreign inflows first lifted the island's unit and then domestic exporters chased it higher, especially after it strengthened past 29.050, dealers said. Intervention by the central bank to slow the Taiwan dollar's appreciation has not been detected yet, but it was expected to step in the market to keep the local currency weaker than 29.000, they added. WON After starting the day weaker, the won turned higher as South Korean exporters, eager to to buy the local unit for settlements, bought it on dips. But dealers said foreign exchange authorities stepped in to curb the won's strength again on Friday after they were spotted buying dollars on Thursday, especially during the few last minutes of the domestic trading. Despite this, the won is likely to stay firm, dealers said. "It hard to imagine a weaker won, unless we see clear signs of deterioration in the global economy from the fiscal cliff issue," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The won was unmoved by the central bank's decision to hold interest rates steady as it had been widely expected. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar gained as investors bought it against the euro and the Malaysia ringgit. The city-state currency has been popular as a safe haven with its triple-A credit rating. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso was barely changed. Interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions and also bought dollar/peso on caution about potential intervention by the central bank. But the peso was supported as market players expect more inflows on the relative outperformance of the Philippine economy. A foreign bank dealer in Manila said investors may have to cover more short-dollar positions on intervention and corporate dollar demand. "There is the potential for a short squeeze," he said, adding that the peso could weaken to 41.16 per dollar. BAHT The baht gained as gold investors sold dollars. The precious metal was heading for its biggest weekly rise in over two months. Gold is popular among Thai investors, and rises in gold prices have a tendency to spur dollar-selling and vice versa for falls, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.53 79.48 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2223 1.2247 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.034 29.202 +0.58 Korean won 1087.20 1089.30 +0.19 Baht 30.62 30.71 +0.29 Peso 41.05 41.05 +0.00 Rupiah 9630.00 9625.00 -0.05 Rupee 54.34 54.36 +0.04 Ringgit 3.0570 3.0620 +0.16 Yuan 6.2396 6.2429 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.53 76.92 -3.28 Sing dlr 1.2223 1.2969 +6.10 Taiwan dlr 29.034 30.290 +4.33 Korean won 1087.20 1151.80 +5.94 Baht 30.62 31.55 +3.04 Peso 41.05 43.84 +6.80 Rupiah 9630.00 9060.00 -5.92 Rupee 54.34 53.08 -2.32 Ringgit 3.0570 3.1685 +3.65 Yuan 6.2396 6.2940 +0.87 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)