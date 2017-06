HONG KONG, Nov 13 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0720 GMT. There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market story but only tables on Tuesday with local markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore shut for a public holiday. Reuters will resume reports on emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, Nov. 14. For the latest on emerging currency markets, please double-click. For the latest on the Chinese yuan, the South Korean won and the Indian rupee, please double-click . CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.26 79.48 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.2237 1.2230 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.025 29.090 +0.22 Korean won 1089.65 1088.60 -0.10 Baht 30.65 30.64 -0.03 Peso 41.08 41.08 +0.00 Rupiah 9630.00 9615.00 -0.16 Rupee 54.88 54.88 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0625 3.0633 +0.03 Yuan 6.2262 6.2991 +1.17 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.26 76.92 -2.95 Sing dlr 1.2237 1.2969 +5.98 Taiwan dlr 29.025 30.290 +4.36 Korean won 1089.65 1151.80 +5.70 Baht 30.65 31.55 +2.94 Peso 41.08 43.84 +6.73 Rupiah 9630.00 9060.00 -5.92 Rupee 54.88 53.08 -3.28 Ringgit 3.0625 3.1685 +3.46 Yuan 6.2262 6.2940 +1.09 (Reporting by Clement Tan)