SINGAPORE, Nov 15 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.24 80.24 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2233 1.2230 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.085 29.125 +0.14 Korean won 1086.90 1084.90 -0.18 Baht 30.67 30.69 +0.05 Peso 41.17 41.12 -0.11 *Rupiah 9620.00 9620.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.88 54.88 +0.00 *Ringgit 3.0600 3.0635 +0.11 Yuan 6.2276 6.2252 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.24 76.92 -4.14 Sing dlr 1.2233 1.2969 +6.02 Taiwan dlr 29.085 30.290 +4.14 Korean won 1086.90 1151.80 +5.97 Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87 Peso 41.17 43.84 +6.50 Rupiah 9620.00 9060.00 -5.82 Rupee 54.88 53.08 -3.28 Ringgit 3.0600 3.1685 +3.55 Yuan 6.2276 6.2940 +1.07 * Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)