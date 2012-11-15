* Philippine peso down on dlr-short covering * Offshore funds drag won; exporters limit downside * Won hits near 8-mth high vs yen (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Most emerging Asian currencies eased against the dollar on Thursday as investors took profits on worries about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" and potential intervention by regional authorities, but some investors bought them on dips, helping pare earlier losses. The Philippine peso fell as investors covered short positions in the greenback amid global risk aversion, while the South Korean won eased on offshore funds' selling. Still, some market players including currency investors and corporates were ready to add to their optimistic positions in regional units. "Today's weakness is a chance to buy Asian FX on dips, thanks to Chinese growth bottoming and easy monetary policy from the G3," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, referring to central banks of the United States, Japan and Europe. The head of Japan's main opposition party, the front runner in next month's election, called for bold monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, helping emerging Asian currencies rise against the yen. The won rose 0.9 percent to 13.4144 against the yen, its strongest since March 21. The Singapore dollar also gained 0.9 percent against the Japanese currency to 1.5107, the firmest since April 2. Such strength came even as U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated his call for the wealthy to pay higher taxes, setting the stage for a tough budget battle with Congressional Republicans. Investors fear that the package of tax increases and spending cuts mandated to come into force next year if a deal is not agreed -- the so-called "fiscal cliff" -- will pitch the world's biggest economy back into recession, dealing a fresh blow to the fragile global economy. Given such worries, a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said it was hard to increase bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies for now. Still, the outlook for emerging Asian currencies was not that dark, analysts and dealers said. Regional units are likely to keep finding support from real money flows, said a senior U.S. bank dealer in Singapore. BNP's Thio said she was not that pessimistic on the U.S. fiscal issues. "The tax cuts will be extended and debt ceiling will be lifted by the end of January," said Thio, adding that the won, the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar were her top picks among emerging Asian currencies. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso slipped as leveraged accounts and interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions. But some dealers looked to buy it on dips, saying the local currency would find support from remittance inflows and exporters. A European bank dealer in Manila said he would add bullish bets on the peso when it is weaker than 41.20 per dollar and take profits around 41.00. The central bank is unlikely to allow the peso to strengthen past that level, he added. WON The won eased as offshore funds took profits on worries about the U.S. fiscal cliff and caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. Still, South Korean exporters snapped chances to buy the local currency on dips for settlements, limiting its downside, dealers said. "Given external factors, it looked fine to add dollar-long positions, but exporters didn't hesitate to sell dollars to stop losses," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The dealer said he planned to buy the won on dips as those companies appeared to still have dollar holdings to sell. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged lower, but its downside was limited as real money funds' demand offset worries about the U.S. fiscal cliff. The local unit found support from proxy trades for the Chinese yuan and flows for a safe haven with the city-state's triple-A ratings. Still, investors were wary of potential intervention by the central bank to prevent it from strengthening past 1.2200 to the U.S. dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.83 80.24 -0.73 Sing dlr 1.2245 1.2230 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.078 29.125 +0.16 Korean won 1086.55 1084.90 -0.15 Baht 30.71 30.69 -0.08 Peso 41.24 41.12 -0.29 *Rupiah 9620.00 9620.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.99 54.88 -0.19 *Ringgit 3.0600 3.0635 +0.11 Yuan 6.2277 6.2252 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.83 76.92 -4.84 Sing dlr 1.2245 1.2969 +5.91 Taiwan dlr 29.078 30.290 +4.17 Korean won 1086.55 1151.80 +6.01 Baht 30.71 31.55 +2.74 Peso 41.24 43.84 +6.30 Rupiah 9620.00 9060.00 -5.82 Rupee 54.99 53.08 -3.46 Ringgit 3.0600 3.1685 +3.55 Yuan 6.2277 6.2940 +1.06 * Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)