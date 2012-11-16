SINGAPORE, Nov 16 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.10 81.17 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2254 1.2235 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.091 29.142 +0.18 Korean won 1088.80 1086.70 -0.19 Baht 30.72 30.70 -0.07 Peso 41.28 41.26 -0.05 *Rupiah 9620.00 9620.00 0.00 Rupee 54.70 54.70 0.00 Ringgit 3.0675 3.0635 -0.13 Yuan 6.2364 6.2334 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.10 76.92 -5.15 Sing dlr 1.2254 1.2969 +5.83 Taiwan dlr 29.091 30.290 +4.12 Korean won 1088.80 1151.80 +5.79 Baht 30.72 31.55 +2.70 Peso 41.28 43.84 +6.20 Rupiah 9620.00 9060.00 -5.82 Rupee 54.70 53.08 -2.96 Ringgit 3.0675 3.1685 +3.29 Yuan 6.2364 6.2940 +0.92 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by John Mair)