* Singapore cuts 2012 growth fcast, sees subdued '13 * Sing dlr breaches chart support; may head to 1.2340/US dlr * Won down on offshore funds, some suspect intervention * Dlr-short covering hits ringgit, Philippine peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Grim economic news pushed Singapore's currency to a near five-week low on Friday and most of its Asian peers also fell as U.S. politicians appeared deadlocked over how to keep the economy from going over the so-called "fiscal cliff". Traders said regional authorities were unlikely to allow further gains in emerging Asian currencies unless there were signs of a compromise in Washington that would prevent aggressive fiscal tightening from taking effect early next year. Many economists fear those measures could push the United States into a recession, putting further strains on Asia's export-reliant economies and global financial markets. The Singapore dollar weakened past a technical support zone on selling from leveraged accounts and short-term investors after dismal third-quarter data. The South Korean won slid as offshore funds unloaded, although local exporters' continuous demand limited its losses. The Malaysian ringgit also hit a near five-week low and the Philippine peso skidded on dollar-short covering against the both local units. Along with growing uncertainty over the U.S. budget tussle, the euro zone's relapse into recession has also sparked a move out of riskier assets. "Asian FX looks at increasing risk of a downside correction. Broader asset class sentiment is not positive," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. Emerging Asian currencies also look expensive relative to where global equity and commodity markets are trading, although long-term inflows to the region still seem positive, he said. "The U.S. is at risk from the fiscal cliff and may yet present further headwinds for the Asian region. If the recent 'green shoots' in Asian exports prove to be a false dawn, we suspect sentiment can shift quite quickly," Cavenagh added. U.S. President Barack Obama and Congressional leaders begin budget talks on Friday on a deficit-reduction deal to avoid some $600 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes which are due to start taking effect in January. Emerging Asian currencies lost ground on the week, led by the Philippine peso, this year's best performer in Asia. The peso has lost 0.9 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters' data, as investors took profits amid caution over intervention by the central bank. Dollar demand from local corporates also put pressure on it. The ringgit fell 0.5 percent, while the won, the Singapore dollar, the Thai baht and the Indian rupee all weakened 0.4 percent. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar hit 1.2294 to the greenback, its weakest since Oct. 11, clearing a technical support zone of 1.2267-1.2268. The currency has a 55-day moving average at 1.2267 and the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2268 of its appreciation from late September to mid-October. It had stayed firmer than the moving average since mid-July. As the support area was cleared, the Singapore dollar may head to 1.2296, the 76.4 percent retracement. The next target would be 1.2340, its weakest level on Sept. 26. Earlier, the government lowered its growth forecast for this year to around 1.5 percent and warned of a subdued 2013 after reporting the economy shrank more than expected in the third quarter. ] The city-state economy is expected to grow 1-3 percent next year, with risks on the horizon from U.S. fiscal cuts and the euro zone crisis, the government said. WON The won eased as selling from offshore funds caused domestic interbank speculators to cover dollar short positions, although exporters chased it on dips, dealers said. Some investors added bearish bets on the local currency with the foreign exchange authorities suspected of buying dollars to stem further appreciation, dealers said. "Shipbuilders appeared to still hold dollars to sell and that may keep supporting the won. But it may not strengthen from here, given intervention stance," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. South Korea has the world's top three shipbuilders and their demand for the won has been a key factor to lift the local currency. RINGGIT The ringgit hit 3.0765 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 11, as interbank speculators rushed to cover dollar-short positions to stop losses. The currency may head to 3.0825, its weakest level on Oct. 10. The next target would be around 3.0910-3.0920 with a 200-day moving average at 3.0917. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso extended losses in the afternoon as short-term investors continued to cover dollar-short positions with further slides in the Singapore dollar and the won. Still, the weakness may provide chances to buy the peso on dips, given the country's stronger fundamentals. The Philippine economy will likely expand more than 5 percent this year and by around 5 percent next year as a result of sound fiscal and monetary policies, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.93 81.17 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2289 1.2235 -0.44 Taiwan dlr 29.140 29.142 +0.01 Korean won 1092.10 1086.70 -0.49 Baht 30.75 30.70 -0.16 Peso 41.41 41.26 -0.35 *Rupiah 9620.00 9620.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.99 54.70 -0.52 Ringgit 3.0760 3.0635 -0.41 Yuan 6.2377 6.2334 -0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.93 76.92 -4.95 Sing dlr 1.2289 1.2969 +5.53 Taiwan dlr 29.140 30.290 +3.95 Korean won 1092.10 1151.80 +5.47 Baht 30.75 31.55 +2.60 Peso 41.41 43.84 +5.88 Rupiah 9620.00 9060.00 -5.82 Rupee 54.99 53.08 -3.46 Ringgit 3.0760 3.1685 +3.01 Yuan 6.2377 6.2940 +0.90 * Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)