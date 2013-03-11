* Dollar short-squeezes hit won; exporters limit losses * Singapore dollar dips on fund selling; speculators buy on dips * Ringgit down on interbank speculators; data weak (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 11 The South Korean won hit a near five-month low against the dollar on Monday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, as the greenback broadly rose after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Regional units also eased after weekend data showed China's factory output and consumer spending were weaker than expected, indicating an uneven recovery in the world's No.2 economy. The won slid on short-squeezes in the dollar with North Korea escalating its war of words against Seoul and Washington in response to a joint military drill of the South and the United States. But the South Korean won recovered much of its earlier decline on exporter demand. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit both hit their lowest to the greenback in about six months. They also recouped earlier losses, tracking the won, traders said. "Asian currencies may have more downside as the dollar's strength is unlikely to fade soon, given the healthy U.S. economy. There are also some doubts over a China recovery story," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "But the dollar is seen a bit overbought. Bernanke is likely to soothe worries about a potential shift in the Fed's policy stance and we are still far from actual policy tightening," Jeong added, referring to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. Emerging Asian currencies have stayed weaker so far this year partially due to expectations that the Fed may unwind its stimulus stance on continuous signs of an economic recovery. U.S. employers added a more-than-expected 236,000 workers to their payrolls in February while the jobless rate fell to a four-year low of 7.7 percent, data showed on Friday. The report signalled the economy may have developed enough momentum to withstand the blow from higher taxes and deep government spending cuts, fuelling speculation that the Fed will tone down its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than anticipated. WON The won hit 1,102.8 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 25 as local interbank speculators and offshore funds covered short positions in the greenback to stop losses. The South Korean currency recovered some of its earlier losses as exporters bought the unit for settlements when it was weaker than 1,100, traders said. Such demand caused some interbank players to dump dollar holdings to stop losses. Traders said the geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula have been priced in enough. The won has chart support at 1,104.6, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between May and January. Once the level is broken, it may head to 1,111.6, a 200-day moving average. Still, investors hesitated to add further bullish bets on the won on broad dollar strength, traders said. "As the won weakened past 1,100, even briefly, it became difficult to carry over won long positions overnight," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit touched 3.1155 to the dollar, its weakest since Sept. 7 as interbank speculators chased the U.S. dollar. Still, the Malaysian currency succeeded to stay firmer than a support at 3.1050 as the won and the Singapore dollar recovered their earlier slides, traders said. The ringgit is seen heading to 3.12 once the won and the Singapore dollar are weaker than 1,100 and 1.2500, respectively, a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said. Currency players showed muted reaction for now to data showing Malaysia's January trade surplus fell to its lowest in nearly 11 years and factory output grew less than expected. Those indicators may add pressure on the ringgit, which has already weakened due to uncertainty over the upcoming election. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar weakened to 1.2510 to the U.S. dollar, its softest since Aug. 31 on selling from model funds and leverage accounts. Technically, it may head to 1.2562, the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its June-October appreciation, analysts said. But some local interbank speculators bought the city-state's currency on dips, seeing a psychological support level around 1.2500, traders said. The Singapore dollar also found support as Japan's Kokusai Asset Management, the manager of the country's largest mutual fund, said it has added Singapore for the first time to its $16 trillion flagship bond fund as the manager diversifies its portfolio to boost returns. OCBC Bank said in a note that the Singapore dollar is seen trading between 1.2440 and 1.2540 in the interim. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.04 95.99 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2485 1.2480 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.679 29.718 +0.13 Korean won 1094.80 1090.30 -0.41 Baht 29.74 29.74 -0.02 Peso 40.66 40.68 +0.06 Rupiah 9685.00 9682.00 -0.03 Rupee 54.22 54.29 +0.12 Ringgit 3.1100 3.1060 -0.13 Yuan 6.2182 6.2147 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.04 86.79 -9.63 Sing dlr 1.2485 1.2219 -2.13 Taiwan dlr 29.679 29.136 -1.83 Korean won 1094.80 1070.60 -2.21 Baht 29.74 30.61 +2.93 Peso 40.66 41.05 +0.97 Rupiah 9685.00 9630.00 -0.57 Rupee 54.22 54.99 +1.42 Ringgit 3.1100 3.0580 -1.67 Yuan 6.2182 6.2303 +0.19 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)