* Hedge funds, FDI inflows, stop-loss dlr selling lift baht * Philippine peso at 3-week high; intervention spotted * Taiwan dlr up on exporters; importers cap upside (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 12 The Thai baht hit a 28-month high on Tuesday helped by offshore hedge funds' demand amid expectations of more inflows, leading gains in emerging Asian currencies, while the Philippine peso edged up to a three-week peak on bids from foreign banks. The baht rose as much as 0.6 percent to 29.54 per dollar, its strongest since November 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. It stood at 29.600 as of 0640 GMT, giving up some of its earlier gains, compared with Monday's close of 29.72. Macro funds, a type of hedge fund that seeks to profit from economic events, bought the Thai currency, while direct foreign investment provided more support to the baht, traders said. Local shares also hit a 19-year high. Such demand prompted stop-loss dollar selling, a trader for a Japanese bank in Bangkok said. The trader said there had been a relatively large amount of dollar stop-loss orders on Monday at levels below 29.67 and such orders were probably triggered on Tuesday. "When the dollar broke below 29.67, there were no (dollar) bids on Reuters machines, and voice brokers only had (dollar) offers," the trader said, referring to the dollar's drop to the baht. The baht has been the best performing emerging Asian currencies so far this year with a gain of about 3.4 percent against the dollar on sustained capital inflows and foreign direct investments. Adding to positive sentiment, Fitch Ratings late on Friday upgraded Thailand's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' with a stable outlook. "Domestic demand is holding up and investments are picking up. Monetary conditions are also accommodative," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Singapore. Tanuwidjaja said his mid-year target for the baht is 29.50 and year-end target is 29.00. Still, some investors see the baht's gains as excessive, saying local stocks may be overvalued. Early Tuesday, Thai shares rose 0.5 percent to 1,584.92, their highest since January 1994. Technical indicators show the baht is near overbought territory with the dollar/baht's 14-day relative strength index at 31.6. If the index falls below a threshold of 30.0, it indicates the pair is in excessively sold terrain. "It is time to take some profits and later make another round of baht-buying," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok, adding importers also bought dollars on dips. Some investors were cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the baht's strength. One foreign bank trader said on Tuesday he believed there were dollar purchases by the authorities at 29.57, while many other traders doubted if demand around the level stemmed from intervention. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso hit 40.60 per dollar, its strongest since Feb. 20, on demand from foreign banks, traders said. But the Philippine central bank was spotted keeping the peso weaker than that level through agent banks, they added. Such intervention came as data showed the country's exports in January posted its first fall in five months as demand for electronics products remained weak. A foreign bank trader in Manila said the peso was unlikely to strengthen past 40.60 in the short term, given the central bank's determination. The central bank on Thursday may cut the rate on its special deposit account (SDA) facility to curb the peso's strength, some economist said, while it is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady, a Reuters poll showed. Still, the longer term outlook for the peso stayed bright, given the country's strong economic fundamentals, analysts said. The Philippine currency has gained 1.1 percent to the greenback so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. "We remain constructive on the PHP, given the country's robust balance of payments position, positive ratings trajectory and a political environment conducive to reform," said Barclays in a note. Barclays added that its 12-month forecast of the peso is 39.000. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from exporters for settlements, while importers' bids for U.S. dollars limited the currency's upside. Weaker domestic shares kept foreign financial institutions from bringing fresh funds, traders said. Local investors hesitated to add bets either way as the South Korean won, which the Taiwan dollar closely tracks, barely changed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.33 96.30 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2488 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.675 29.740 +0.22 Korean won 1095.20 1094.80 -0.04 Baht 29.60 29.72 +0.41 Peso 40.62 40.69 +0.17 Rupiah 9694.00 9694.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.35 54.41 +0.11 Ringgit 3.1070 3.1105 +0.11 Yuan 6.2158 6.2181 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.33 86.79 -9.90 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2219 -2.08 Taiwan dlr 29.675 29.136 -1.82 Korean won 1095.20 1070.60 -2.25 Baht 29.60 30.61 +3.41 Peso 40.62 41.05 +1.06 Rupiah 9694.00 9630.00 -0.66 Rupee 54.35 54.99 +1.18 Ringgit 3.1070 3.0580 -1.58 Yuan 6.2158 6.2303 +0.23 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Line in TAIPEI and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)