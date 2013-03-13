* Thai c.bank not concerned over baht strength - governor * Philippine peso up on foreign banks; intervention spotted * Won dips on yen worries; exporters, custodian banks cap (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 13 The Thai baht edged higher on Wednesday as the central bank said it was not worried about the currency's recent strength while the Philippine peso reached its highest point since mid-January ahead of a monetary policy decision. At one point, the baht was up 0.3 percent to 29.55 per dollar, a notch weaker than Tuesday's 28-month high of 29.54. Early in the day, Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the central bank will continue to monitor the currency as normal, adding there were no plans to hold a special meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee to discuss the baht. "It's not too high a level. Thailand appears to be gaining support from the upgrade and strong economic numbers," he told reporters, referring to a recent Fitch credit rating upgrade. The baht has been best performing emerging Asian currency this year with a 3.4 percent gain to the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The gains has stemmed for sustained capital inflows and foreign direct investment. On Tuesday, foreign investors bought a net 28.0 billion baht ($945.15 million) in bonds, according to the Thai Bond Market Association. A note from BNP Paribas said Thailand has received $7.3 billion in bond inflows this year, making it Asia's biggest recipient in 2013. It quoted the association as saying that was Tuesday's amount was the largest ever daily amount. Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a note that the remarks by the Bank of Thailand governor were significant. "This comfort in baht strength is an important signal that suggests that the flows will not be fought by the central bank," he wrote. Still, some traders were looking to take profits from the baht, saying importers were lined up to buy dollars on dips, especially below 29.60. Some investors remained wary of potential intervention by the central bank to check the baht's strength. Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the baht's strength has been driven by Thai interest rates, which are higher than those in other countries. The relevant authorities will take concerns and risks into consideration, he said. "It should be better to sell dollar around 29.60, but I will buy below 29.55," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso hit 40.565 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 18 on demand from foreign banks and bids linked to non-deliverable forwards (NDF) fixing. The Philippine currency gave up some of its earlier rises as the central bank was spotted preventing the unit from strengthening past 40.550, traders said. Investors are watching the central bank's monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The benchmark interest rate is likely to be held, though some economists say policymakers may lower the rate on the special deposit account (SDA) facility to curb the peso's strength. But some investors expect that any SDA rate cut would bring more foreign money to the country's stocks and, in turn, support the peso, a foreign bank trader in Manila said. "People are looking at it as more fuel to the equity market, which means more inflows," said the trader. If the central bank cuts the SDA rate, the peso is likely to test 40.550 and a break of 40.500 even, he said. But the peso may weaken to 40.650 on dollar-short covering if the central bank leaves the rate unchanged, he added. WON The won eased on views that radical policy-easing by the Bank of Japan will drag the yen lower and hurt South Korea's export competitiveness. The South Korean currency recovered some of its earlier losses on demand from custodian banks and exporters, traders said. The won has a chart support at 1,104.6 per dollar, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between May and January. Still, the local unit is seen staying under pressure from a weaker yen and caution over the possibility Seoul will impose currency regulations to maintain export competitiveness, analysts and traders said. "The inflow picture has been quite strong. But the inflows have been coming in while dollar/won still goes higher," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "So, one market is wrong. Either the dollar/won is going to adjust lower or capital flow momentum is likely to slow from here. If the latter is the case, the pair could easily push higher to 1,110 or 1,115," Cavenagh added. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit edged higher as interbank speculators cut dollar-long positions because exporters and custodian banks lined up to buy the ringgit around 3.1100 per dollar, traders said. The ringgit may gain further if the trend of yen weakness slows down, they said. The Japanese currency rebounded to 95.72 to the dollar on profit-taking from the greenback from Tuesday's 96.06. "If the dollar/yen drops to 95.20 or 95.00, dollar/ringgit will go lower to 3.1000 or 3.0980," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. Still, some local investors and funds anxious about Malaysia's coming election were looking to sell the ringgit around 3.1000. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.52 96.06 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2467 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.705 29.730 +0.08 Korean won 1098.42 1095.20 -0.29 Baht 29.55 29.64 +0.29 Peso 40.57 40.62 +0.11 Rupiah 9690.00 9694.00 +0.04 Rupee 54.14 54.18 +0.07 Ringgit 3.1060 3.1090 +0.10 Yuan 6.2141 6.2162 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.52 86.79 -9.14 Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2219 -1.93 Taiwan dlr 29.705 29.136 -1.92 Korean won 1098.42 1070.60 -2.53 Baht 29.55 30.61 +3.59 Peso 40.57 41.05 +1.18 Rupiah 9690.00 9630.00 -0.62 Rupee 54.14 54.99 +1.58 Ringgit 3.1060 3.0580 -1.55 Yuan 6.2141 6.2303 +0.26 ($1 = 29.6250 Thai baht) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)