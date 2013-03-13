* Thai c.bank not concerned over baht strength - governor
* Philippine peso up on foreign banks; intervention spotted
* Won dips on yen worries; exporters, custodian banks cap
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 13 The Thai baht edged higher
on Wednesday as the central bank said it was not worried about
the currency's recent strength while the Philippine peso reached
its highest point since mid-January ahead of a monetary policy
decision.
At one point, the baht was up 0.3 percent to 29.55
per dollar, a notch weaker than Tuesday's 28-month high of
29.54.
Early in the day, Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn
Trairatvorakul said the central bank will continue to monitor
the currency as normal, adding there were no plans to hold a
special meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee to discuss the
baht.
"It's not too high a level. Thailand appears to be gaining
support from the upgrade and strong economic numbers," he told
reporters, referring to a recent Fitch credit rating upgrade.
The baht has been best performing emerging Asian currency
this year with a 3.4 percent gain to the dollar, Thomson Reuters
data showed. The gains has stemmed for sustained capital inflows
and foreign direct investment.
On Tuesday, foreign investors bought a net 28.0 billion baht
($945.15 million) in bonds, according to the Thai Bond Market
Association.
A note from BNP Paribas said Thailand has received $7.3
billion in bond inflows this year, making it Asia's biggest
recipient in 2013. It quoted the association as saying that was
Tuesday's amount was the largest ever daily amount.
Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank,
said in a note that the remarks by the Bank of Thailand governor
were significant.
"This comfort in baht strength is an important signal that
suggests that the flows will not be fought by the central bank,"
he wrote.
Still, some traders were looking to take profits from the
baht, saying importers were lined up to buy dollars on dips,
especially below 29.60.
Some investors remained wary of potential intervention by
the central bank to check the baht's strength.
Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the baht's strength
has been driven by Thai interest rates, which are higher than
those in other countries. The relevant authorities will take
concerns and risks into consideration, he said.
"It should be better to sell dollar around 29.60, but I will
buy below 29.55," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso hit 40.565 per dollar, its strongest
since Jan. 18 on demand from foreign banks and bids linked to
non-deliverable forwards (NDF) fixing.
The Philippine currency gave up some of its earlier rises as
the central bank was spotted preventing the unit from
strengthening past 40.550, traders said.
Investors are watching the central bank's monetary policy
meeting on Thursday. The benchmark interest rate is likely to be
held, though some economists say policymakers may lower the rate
on the special deposit account (SDA) facility to curb the peso's
strength.
But some investors expect that any SDA rate cut would bring
more foreign money to the country's stocks and, in turn, support
the peso, a foreign bank trader in Manila said.
"People are looking at it as more fuel to the equity market,
which means more inflows," said the trader.
If the central bank cuts the SDA rate, the peso is likely to
test 40.550 and a break of 40.500 even, he said.
But the peso may weaken to 40.650 on dollar-short covering
if the central bank leaves the rate unchanged, he added.
WON
The won eased on views that radical policy-easing
by the Bank of Japan will drag the yen lower and hurt South
Korea's export competitiveness.
The South Korean currency recovered some of its earlier
losses on demand from custodian banks and exporters, traders
said.
The won has a chart support at 1,104.6 per dollar, the 38.2
percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between May
and January.
Still, the local unit is seen staying under pressure from a
weaker yen and caution over the possibility Seoul will impose
currency regulations to maintain export competitiveness,
analysts and traders said.
"The inflow picture has been quite strong. But the inflows
have been coming in while dollar/won still goes higher," said
Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in
Singapore.
"So, one market is wrong. Either the dollar/won is going to
adjust lower or capital flow momentum is likely to slow from
here. If the latter is the case, the pair could easily push
higher to 1,110 or 1,115," Cavenagh added.
RINGGIT
The Malaysian ringgit edged higher as interbank
speculators cut dollar-long positions because exporters and
custodian banks lined up to buy the ringgit around 3.1100 per
dollar, traders said.
The ringgit may gain further if the trend of yen weakness
slows down, they said. The Japanese currency rebounded to 95.72
to the dollar on profit-taking from the greenback from Tuesday's
96.06.
"If the dollar/yen drops to 95.20 or 95.00, dollar/ringgit
will go lower to 3.1000 or 3.0980," said a Malaysian bank trader
in Kuala Lumpur.
Still, some local investors and funds anxious about
Malaysia's coming election were looking to sell the ringgit
around 3.1000.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 95.52 96.06 +0.56
Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2467 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.705 29.730 +0.08
Korean won 1098.42 1095.20 -0.29
Baht 29.55 29.64 +0.29
Peso 40.57 40.62 +0.11
Rupiah 9690.00 9694.00 +0.04
Rupee 54.14 54.18 +0.07
Ringgit 3.1060 3.1090 +0.10
Yuan 6.2141 6.2162 +0.03
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 95.52 86.79 -9.14
Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2219 -1.93
Taiwan dlr 29.705 29.136 -1.92
Korean won 1098.42 1070.60 -2.53
Baht 29.55 30.61 +3.59
Peso 40.57 41.05 +1.18
Rupiah 9690.00 9630.00 -0.62
Rupee 54.14 54.99 +1.58
Ringgit 3.1060 3.0580 -1.55
Yuan 6.2141 6.2303 +0.26
($1 = 29.6250 Thai baht)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)