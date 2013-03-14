March 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.75 96.13 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2494 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.680 29.735 +0.19 Korean won 1102.10 1097.40 -0.43 Baht 29.62 29.61 -0.03 Peso 40.58 40.59 +0.02 Rupiah 9694.00 9688.00 -0.06 Rupee 54.30 54.30 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1070 3.1080 +0.03 Yuan 6.2161 6.2138 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.75 86.79 -9.36 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2219 -2.09 Taiwan dlr 29.680 29.136 -1.83 Korean won 1102.10 1070.60 -2.86 Baht 29.62 30.61 +3.34 Peso 40.58 41.05 +1.17 Rupiah 9694.00 9630.00 -0.66 Rupee 54.30 54.99 +1.27 Ringgit 3.1070 3.0580 -1.58 Yuan 6.2161 6.2303 +0.23 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)