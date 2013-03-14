* S.Korea c.bank keeps rates; views on next move divided * Won might slip to 1,115-1,120 - analysts * Rupiah dips on foreign lenders, custodian banks (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 14 The South Korean won hit a five-month low against the dollar, leading slides among most emerging Asian currencies on Thursday amid some expectation that Seoul will cut its rate as Japan pursues radical policy easing. Early on Thursday, the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady, but a slim majority of economists polled afterwards by Reuters saw a cut as early as next month. The won fell as much as 1.2 percent to 1,110.7 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 15 as offshore funds dumped the local unit. That suggested possible hedging of sizable bond inflows or even a move towards the exit, said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. Bets against the won rose to their highest since May 2012, a Reuters poll showed earlier. Analysts said the South Korean currency may weaken further, probably to 1,114.7, its 120-week moving average, and then to 1,116.8, a 60-week moving average. The next level would be 1,120.1, the 50 percent retracement of the won's appreciation between May and January, they added. On Thursday, the won closed domestic trading down 1.0 percent at 1,109.0. "Technically, the won is seen heading to 1,110 per dollar and 1,120 as there are not enough dollar supplies here. Importers may start scrambling for dollars, too," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "The won has been also excessively bought to the yen. So, it may be good to buy the yen/won around 11.30 if Korea authorities are expected to prevent the won's appreciation against the yen," Jeong added. The won eased 0.8 percent against the yen to 11.5218 as of 0730 GMT. On March 8, the South Korean unit hit 11.2795 to the Japanese currency, its strongest since October 2008. On a weekly chart, the won stayed overbought to the yen with yen/won's 14-week relative strength index at 22.6, below the 30-threshold. The yen has lost nearly 10 percent against the dollar this year on expectations that the Bank of Japan will pursue a highly expansionary policy to defeat deflation. The yen's weakness, a major concern for Seoul, is seen hurting the competitiveness of South Korean exporters. Investors have been cautious over the possibility that Korea will impose currency regulations and intervene to maintain the country's price advantage against Japan in key overseas markets. Some investors have been expecting South Korea's central bank to cut interest rates to cope with its counterpart in Tokyo. Many bond investors maintained the view, saying the treasury bond futures ended flat on Thursday amid foreign investors' profit-taking. "Today's foreign selling is not a signal of a selling trend as people are still expecting a rate cut," said a South Korean bond trader in Seoul. Foreign investors sold a net 834.1 billion won ($760.03 million) in treasury bond futures. A major U.S. bond fund earlier this week bought short-term treasury bonds and monetary stabilisation bonds, indicating the foreign appetite for South Korean bonds remains strong, the trader added. In 2012, the won was the best performing emerging Asian currency, rising 7.6 percent against the dollar. This year, it has been the worst performer, weakening 3.4 percent against the greenback, according to Thomson Reuters data. This year's best performing currency has been the baht, with a 3.4 percent gain against the dollar. Last month, Thailand's central bank governor said it will not leave interest rates at very low levels. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah slid on dollar demand from foreign lenders and as custodian banks joined the bids on weaker shares. The Indonesian currency may weaken further on broad dollar strength, traders said. But a Jakarta-based trader said the rupiah may find support around 9,720 per dollar as some local banks and other foreign lenders were looking to buy it on dips. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit edged weaker on dollar demand from local corporates and interbank speculators. But domestic oil exporters bought the ringgit, limiting its downside, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.17 96.13 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2494 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.694 29.735 +0.14 Korean won 1108.17 1097.40 -0.97 Baht 29.60 29.61 +0.03 Peso 40.62 40.59 -0.07 Rupiah 9707.00 9688.00 -0.20 Rupee 54.32 54.30 -0.04 Ringgit 3.1100 3.1080 -0.06 Yuan 6.2156 6.2138 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.17 86.79 -9.75 Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2219 -2.16 Taiwan dlr 29.694 29.136 -1.88 Korean won 1108.17 1070.60 -3.39 Baht 29.60 30.61 +3.41 Peso 40.62 41.05 +1.07 Rupiah 9707.00 9630.00 -0.79 Rupee 54.32 54.99 +1.23 Ringgit 3.1100 3.0580 -1.67 Yuan 6.2156 6.2303 +0.24 ($1 = 1097.4500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)