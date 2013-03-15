March 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.96 96.11 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2496 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.715 29.800 +0.29 Korean won 1107.40 1109.00 +0.14 Baht 29.57 29.63 +0.20 Peso 40.59 40.63 +0.10 Rupiah 9699.00 9700.00 +0.01 Rupee 54.36 54.36 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1100 3.1110 +0.03 Yuan 6.2135 6.2155 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.96 86.79 -9.56 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2219 -2.11 Taiwan dlr 29.715 29.136 -1.95 Korean won 1107.40 1070.60 -3.32 Baht 29.57 30.61 +3.52 Peso 40.59 41.05 +1.13 Rupiah 9699.00 9630.00 -0.71 Rupee 54.36 54.99 +1.17 Ringgit 3.1100 3.0580 -1.67 Yuan 6.2135 6.2303 +0.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)