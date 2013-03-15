* Baht up on offshore funds; intervention talk caps * Philippine peso up despite c.bank's SDA rate cut * Won at 5-mth low;foreign stock selling most since Sept '11 (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 15 The Thai baht and the Philippine peso advanced on Friday, fueled by sustained inflows despite measures by their central banks to slow the pace of appreciation. The South Korean won, however, fell to a five-month low on the heaviest selling by foreign funds in 18 months. Both Thailand and Philippines have attracted strong fund flows, driven by strong economical fundamentals. The baht hit a 28-month although its upside was capped by speculation of intervention by the Bank of Thailand. The peso also edged higher after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) cut in the interest paid on its short-term special deposit accounts failed to hold back the currency. "Such steps will slow down those currencies' appreciation, but will not reverse long-term trends," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "What can shift the trends are possibilities of earlier ends of the Fed's QE, not intervention," Park added, referring to the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing. The Thai baht has been the best performer in the region with a 3.7 percent gain to the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The peso has also advanced 1.2 percent, according to the data, as solid fundamentals and the prospect of a ratings upgrade attracted capital inflows. Bullish bets on those currencies have increased during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed late on Thursday. Thailand's central bank has been suspected of intervening recently when the baht has gone past 29.60 per dollar due to concerns the country's export competitiveness will be eroded, traders said. Its counterpart in Manila also has spent billions of pesos to shield its currency and economy from the impact of large inflows of foreign money, without success. BAHT The baht gained up to 0.4 percent to 29.50, its strongest mark since November 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. Traders said they have spotted central bank bids for the dollar around its lows while importers also bought the U.S. currency. But some market players dismissed the suggestion that the Bank of Thailand had intervened on the day. Investors were generally looking to buy the baht given the continued foreign-fund inflows, traders said. "They are intervening to smooth the fall in dollar/baht. But the inflows are persistent and the baht is very strong. Nothing can shake it," said a foreign bank trader, expecting more offshore inflows linked to the country's infrastructure projects. Some investors locked in profits as the baht was considered to be in overbought territory. The dollar/baht's 14-day relative strength index stood at 29.3, lower than the 30-threshold, indicating the pair is near oversold territory. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso edged higher although the central bank on Thursday cut by 50 basis points to 2.5 percent the rate on all its three special deposit accounts (SDA), intending to discourage hot money inflows. Interbank speculators bought it on dips expecting more inflows to the domestic stock market, traders said. "The latest SDA rate cut may only add liquidity to a financial system already flushed with liquidity. This will continue to support bond and equity markets in the near term," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note. The move, along with the central bank intervention, is likely to slow down the peso's strength, but the peso still has support, traders and analysts said. "Reducing the SDA rate will reduce the attractiveness of placing deposits with BSP," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. "But the driver of the peso strength is OFW inflows, and if that doesn't change, the peso will stay strong," she said, referring to overseas Filipino workers' remittance inflows. WON The South Korean won turned lower to hit a five-month low as foreign investors posted their largest local stock selling in one and a half years. Foreign investors sold a net 589 billion won ($531.04 million) in Seoul shares, the heaviest daily selling since September 2011. Offshore funds unloaded the won, prompting local interbank speculators to clear long won positions to stop losses, traders said. Local importers also chased dollars for payments. The won weakened to 1,113.9 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 11. But it ended local trade at 1.110.3, a 200-day moving average, recovering some of earlier losses on demand from custodian banks, traders said. "The won has room to head to 1,120, but caution also grew on further depreciation," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "But exporters are passive while importers are active here. So, the won is unlikely to rebound," the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.96 96.11 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2479 1.2496 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.702 29.800 +0.33 Korean won 1110.10 1109.00 -0.10 Baht 29.51 29.63 +0.41 Peso 40.59 40.63 +0.11 Rupiah 9698.00 9700.00 +0.02 Rupee 54.17 54.36 +0.34 Ringgit 3.1165 3.1110 -0.18 Yuan 6.2140 6.2155 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.96 86.79 -9.56 Sing dlr 1.2479 1.2219 -2.08 Taiwan dlr 29.702 29.136 -1.91 Korean won 1110.10 1070.60 -3.56 Baht 29.51 30.61 +3.73 Peso 40.59 41.05 +1.15 Rupiah 9698.00 9630.00 -0.70 Rupee 54.17 54.99 +1.51 Ringgit 3.1165 3.0580 -1.88 Yuan 6.2140 6.2303 +0.26 ($1 = 1109.1500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)