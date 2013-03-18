* Ringgit hits 7-mth low, breaches Fibo support line * Won at 5-mth low on foreign stock selling; exporters cut * Singapore Feb non-oil domestic exports down 30.6 pct y/y * Profit-taking weighs on Philippine peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 18 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday as a radical bailout plan for Cyprus reignited worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and prompted investors to dump riskier assets. The ringgit weakened to its lowest since August last year, breaching a chart support, while the won touched a five-month low on foreigners' continuous stock selling. The Singapore dollar slid as worse-than-expected export data reinforced worries about a slowdown in the city-state's economy. The Philippine peso eased as investors booked profits. Euro zone finance ministers want to tap Cyprus' savers in order for the country to receive a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout, and announcement of this decision on Saturday caused a run on cash. Cyprus was working on a last-minute proposal to soften the blow after a parliamentary vote on the measure was postponed until Monday, a government source said. "While EZ policy-makers have stressed that Cyprus is an exceptional case, that will probably do little to calm sentiments. 'Better safe than sorry' may be the mantra," Mizuho Corporate Bank said in a note, referring to the euro zone. The renewed worries about Europe caused investors to rush to safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and gold, hurting emerging Asian currencies. Late last year, regional units rallied, partly because of signs that the euro zone's debt crisis had eased and the worst was over. "The possibility of this episode leading to a reversal rather than a simple retracement of risk sentiment cannot be discounted," Rabobank said in a client note. "Even if liquidity does rapidly reassert its dominance as a yield driver, Cyprus' bailout both adds to the case for a more meaningful 'risk off' move further down the line and given the likely heightened concern on the part of depositors elsewhere in the periphery one which has more of a self-fulfilling quality," it added. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay under pressure from the worries, analysts and traders said. "It is better to hold dollar long positions. The European situation is not good. Will it set off a bank run in Italy and Portugal later?" said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. WON The won touched 1,117.2 to the dollar, its softest since Oct. 11, on offers by offshore funds and as foreign investors continued to dump Seoul shares. Foreign investors have sold a combined net 1.16 trillion won ($1.04 billion) in stocks since Thursday, according to the Korea Exchange data. But demand from exporters helped the won recover some earlier losses, traders said. Shin Je-yoon, the nominee for the top job at the financial regulator, said the government will use all possible means to ensure the won's stability. The comment came as the yen is expected to stay weaker on Japan's expansionary policies to fight deflation. South Korea and Japan compete in key export markets, so a weaker yen is seen as hurting South Korea's price competitiveness overseas. Goldman Sachs said the won has room to depreciate if the yen weakens further, mostly on domestic easing policy rather than the global recovery, although it maintains a positive view on the won. "The sustained weakness of the yen has a significant impact on the current account of Korea, putting weakening pressure on the won," Goldman said in a note dated March 16. Goldman revised its forecasts for the won. It now sees the currency at 1,090 to the dollar in three months (compared with 1,080 previously), at 1,070 in six months (from 1,050 before) and at 1,050 in a year (from previous 1,030). RINGGIT The ringgit hit 3.1390 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 3, according to Thomson Reuters data, weakening past the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.1275 of its appreciation between June and January. The Malaysian currency is expected to weaken further, given global risk aversion and sustained caution over the country's coming election, traders and analysts said. Its recent chart support lines around 3.1140 and 3.1155 appeared to have turned into resistance levels in the interim, they added. Some analysts said the next level would be the low point it hit on Aug. 3 of 3.1450 to the dollar. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell after data showed the island's non-oil domestic exports in February plunged 30.6 percent from a year earlier. The consensus forecast had been for a 16.0 percent drop. Technically, the Singapore dollar may head to 1.2562, the 50.0 percent retracement of its appreciation between June and October, if it weakens past last week's low of 1.2529, analysts said. The export data "is apparently negative for the SGD," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in a note. "We still think the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) is more likely to keep its current settings, but sustained weakness in economic data may increase the odds for an easier policy," she said, referring to the central bank's current bias for a modest and gradual appreciation of the Singapore dollar. Singapore manages monetary policy by letting its dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased on dollar-short covering, while the local unit's downside was limited on remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers. Investors kept expecting more inflows, providing support to the peso, traders said. "Dollar/peso is having a hard time to rise higher as people are still looking to sell the rallies. They have been waiting for this rally," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. The peso has gained about 0.8 percent against the dollar this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, on inflows to the country's stocks and bonds fueled by strong economic fundamentals and hopes for a ratings upgrade. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0825 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.86 95.30 +0.46 Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2475 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.798 29.762 -0.12 Korean won 1114.15 1110.30 -0.35 Baht 29.52 29.53 +0.02 Peso 40.71 40.62 -0.21 Rupiah 9706.00 9698.00 -0.08 Rupee 54.20 54.02 -0.33 Ringgit 3.1310 3.1235 -0.24 Yuan 6.2153 6.2135 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.86 86.79 -8.51 Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2219 -2.26 Taiwan dlr 29.798 29.136 -2.22 Korean won 1114.15 1070.60 -3.91 Baht 29.52 30.61 +3.69 Peso 40.71 41.05 +0.85 Rupiah 9706.00 9630.00 -0.78 Rupee 54.20 54.99 +1.46 Ringgit 3.1310 3.0580 -2.33 Yuan 6.2153 6.2303 +0.24 ($1 = 0.7654 euros) ($1 = 1110.4500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Borsuk)