March 20 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.92 95.13 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2509 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.767 29.801 +0.11 Korean won 1116.80 1111.60 -0.47 Baht 29.22 29.34 +0.41 Peso 40.74 40.69 -0.12 Rupiah 9715.00 9710.00 -0.05 Rupee 54.37 54.37 0.00 Ringgit 3.1280 3.1220 -0.19 Yuan 6.2129 6.2157 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.92 86.79 -8.57 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2219 -2.40 Taiwan dlr 29.767 29.136 -2.12 Korean won 1116.80 1070.60 -4.14 Baht 29.22 30.61 +4.76 Peso 40.74 41.05 +0.76 Rupiah 9715.00 9630.00 -0.87 Rupee 54.37 54.99 +1.14 Ringgit 3.1280 3.0580 -2.24 Yuan 6.2129 6.2303 +0.28 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)