* Thai fin min says no measures planned to curb baht * Baht rise is a bit too fast - c.bank governor * Won down on foreign stock selling; exporters limit slide * Rupiah dips on equity outflows; intervention spotted (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 20 The Thai baht rose on Wednesday to return to levels unseen since before the 1997 Asian financial crisis, thanks to inflows and the absence of government moves to stem the appreciation, while some regional peers slid on worries about Cyprus. The baht rose as much as 0.7 percent to a 16-year high of 29.13 per dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. "We will not issue any special measure to deal with the strong baht," Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters in the morning, adding that such moves could cause panic in markets and undermine investor confidence. The Thai currency stood at 29.17 as of 0836 GMT as some investors took profits after the central bank governor in the afternoon said the baht's recent appreciation has been a little too fast. The baht has risen 4.9 percent this year, making it the best performing regional currency, Thomson Reuters data showed. "It's a bit too much and fast," Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said about the appreciation after meeting with economic ministers to discuss the baht. Prior to Wednesday, the governor had stated that the central bank was not concerned over the baht strength. Technically, the Thai currency has been seen as excessively bought with the dollar/baht's 14-day relative strength index at 16.6, far below the 30-threshold. But some traders and analysts said Thai authorities may not intervene much yet to as inflows are too strong. "The BOT is stepping back to let the flow pass. 29.00 is a line in the sand that the BOT will watch," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. Traders said offshore funds bought the baht ahead of a morning bond sale at which the government raised 20 billion baht ($681.8 million) at lower yields than at January auctions. Thai bond markets already saw inflows of about $340 million on Monday and Tuesday, according to traders. The baht also found support as Bangkok SkyTrain operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl is seeking to raise up to $2.1 billion by listing an infrastructure fund in what could be Thailand's biggest initial public offering, traders and analysts said. "Hot money has been buying everything in order to enhance yields," said a foreign bank trader. "Huge infrastructure projects in Thailand are also attracting huge inflows," the trader added. On Tuesday, Thailand's cabinet approved a bill to borrow 2 trillion baht to fund long-term infrastructure projects. Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra told reporters that some of the funding might have to be from overseas, although Kittirat said that loans would be sought domestically and funding would not come from the central government budget. The Thai currency has enjoyed inflows as investors ride on strong economic fundamentals and seek higher yields. The local unit is also seen as a major beneficiary of Japan's expansionary policy, traders and analysts have said. Japanese manufacturers, such as car makers, are increasing their Thai investments, taking advantage of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy easing. While the baht enjoyed inflows on Wednesday, some emerging Asian currencies such as the South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah slid as the Cypriot rejection of a proposed European bailout cast a cloud over riskier assets. WON The won touched 1,120.0 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 26 on continuous foreign stock selling and expectations of dollar demand linked to a cancellation of an overseas ship order. Foreign investors sold a net 380.9 billion won ($342.7 million) worth of Seoul stocks after having dumped a combined 1.3 trillion won in shares during the previous four sessions in a row, according to the Korea Exchange. Local traders were wary of potential dollar bids by Samsung Heavy Industries Co, which said on Tuesday it canceled an $850 million order for five container ships from an unnamed Middle Eastern firm. Traders said Samsung might have to sell the won to unwind currency hedges linked to the deal. But they have not spotted dollar demand related to such unwinding, helping the won recover some of its earlier losses. Exporters bought the won for settlements on dips, prompting interbank speculators to cover short positions. The South Korean unit also found a chart support around the session low with the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,120.1 of its appreciation between May and January. RUPIAH The rupiah touched 9,730 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 1, on stock outflows and dollar demand from local corporates, traders said. But the Indonesian currency did not slide further as the central bank was spotted buying it to stem weakness, traders said. Exporters also joined the bids. The rupiah is likely to depreciate further, given worries about the Cyprus bailout plan, although the authority is expected to keep checking, traders said. "People are still nervous due to uncertainty in Cyprus. But the central bank should maintain 9,750 for the short term," said a Jakarta-based trader. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased, tracking losses among emerging Asian currencies. The central bank governor said it will continue to assess the need for further reduction in the rate of its short-term special deposit account (SDA). The central bank has lowered the SDA rate by a total of more than 100 basis points since January, a bid to temper the peso's strength. But some traders do not expect a further cut to stem its appreciation trend as such a move may boost local stocks. "People will be looking for places to invest excess funds and are still looking to buy the peso on dips," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0836 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.41 95.13 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2509 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.815 29.801 -0.05 Korean won 1115.62 1111.60 -0.36 Baht 29.17 29.34 +0.58 Peso 40.73 40.69 -0.09 Rupiah 9725.00 9710.00 -0.15 Rupee 54.39 54.37 -0.04 Ringgit 3.1200 3.1220 +0.06 Yuan 6.2118 6.2157 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.41 86.79 -9.03 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2219 -2.29 Taiwan dlr 29.815 29.136 -2.28 Korean won 1115.62 1070.60 -4.04 Baht 29.17 30.61 +4.94 Peso 40.73 41.05 +0.80 Rupiah 9725.00 9630.00 -0.98 Rupee 54.39 54.99 +1.10 Ringgit 3.1200 3.0580 -1.99 Yuan 6.2118 6.2303 +0.30 ($1 = 29.3350 Thai baht) ($1 = 1111.4000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)