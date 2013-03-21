* Profit-taking weighs on baht after 1997 high * Intervention has not been spotted yet - traders * Thai importers put pressure on baht * Taiwan dlr up on exporters; ringgit higher after Fed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 21 The Thai baht slid on Thursday as caution over intervention prompted investors to book profits after the currency strengthened in the previous session to levels last seen before the 1997 Asian financial crisis on sustained inflows. The baht lost as much as 0.5 percent to 29.22 per dollar, underperforming other Asian currencies. Some regional units such as the Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit edged higher. On Wednesday, the Thai currency hit 29.07, its strongest since 1997, according to Thomson Reuters data, as foreign investors poured into Thai bonds. The central bank has not been spotted buying dollars, but local importers bought the greenback on dips for payments, traders said. "The market is cautious and watching if there is BOT (Bank of Thailand) intervention," said a foreign bank trader, adding the baht may weaken to 29.24 on more dollar-short covering. Technically, the baht is seen excessively bought with dollar/baht's 14-day relative strength index at 25.3, well below the threshold 30. The index has stayed below that level since March 15, indicating the pair has been oversold. Late on Wednesday, BOT Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul, who has argued before that the currency's rise was in line with economic fundamentals and with the trend in other regional currencies, said it was "a bit too much and fast". Traders and analysts suspect the central bank could intervene if the market tries to take the baht below 29.00 per dollar. The baht has been the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year with a 4.8 percent gain against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The appreciation came as most of its Asian peers stayed under pressure, as a weakening yen hurt the export competitiveness of other Asian countries, especially South Korea. Thai authorities may take steps to forestall further advances by the baht as it could hinder exports, which account for some 75 percent of gross domestic product, analysts said. "Though outright pure intervention is rather unlikely. We'd be more likely to see macro prudential measures in an effort to restrain foreign portfolio inflows," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong. Still, some analysts said a firmer baht may not hit exports as hard as feared unless the global economy falters again. Earlier, a preliminary private survey showed growth in China's vast manufacturing sector picked up in March after dipping over the Lunar New Year holiday, pointing towards solid but not spectacular first-quarter growth. That came as the U.S. economy continued to show signs of a recovery. "Currency competitiveness is only one part of product competitiveness. Demand is the bigger driver, and with the U.S. economy recovering, as well as China, and emerging market demand still strong, it should still be positive for Thai exports," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. Investors were also seeking to buy the baht on dips as the currency is likely to see more capital inflows from investors seeking higher yields, traders and analysts said. The country is also attracting more foreign direct investments and overseas money for domestic infrastructure projects, they added. Japanese manufacturers such as car makers are stepping up investment in Thailand taking advantage of Tokyo's monetary policy easing. "I would sell dollar/baht at 29.30 if there is no talk of intervention, because today's movement is just profit taking coupled with demand from importers, but the longer-term picture of the baht has not changed," said a Thai bank trader. "As long as balance of payment and current account of the country still look good and there are also large investment projects by government, these are positive factors that attract offshore funds." RINGGIT The ringgit gained in thin trading as investors cut dollar-long positions on the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its present policy stance. The Fed kept its aggressive policy stimulus despite improvements in the U.S. economy, pointing to still-high unemployment, fiscal headwinds out of Washington and risks from abroad. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank might slow the pace of its bond buying but only after the labour market showed sustained improvement over a number of months. But investors hesitated to chase the Malaysian currency, given sustained worries about wrangling over a bailout plan for Cyprus. "The market has been long dollar versus ringgit. But the euro zone trouble is just causing the market to yo-yo," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar edged higher from Wednesday's domestic close of 29.845 as exporters bought it around 29.800 to the U.S. dollar, traders said. But local interbank speculators and foreign financial institutions were lined up to sell the island's currency on rallies. Those players expected the Taiwan dollar to weaken in coming weeks, given its outperformance against some other currencies of Asian competitors in export markets. The Taiwan dollar has lost 2.2 percent to the greenback so far this year, while the South Korean won has fallen 4.0 percent and the Japanese yen has depreciated 9.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Investors are also wary of intervention by the central bank to maintain price competitiveness in overseas markets. On Wednesday, the central bank was spotted intervening to push down the Taiwan dollar to close at 29.845 as usual, traders said. In the prior session, the Taiwan dollar traded between 29.760 and 29.800 before the intervention, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.69 96.01 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2515 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.801 29.845 +0.15 Korean won 1115.60 1116.10 +0.04 Baht 29.21 29.08 -0.45 Peso 40.75 40.73 -0.04 Rupiah 9728.00 9720.00 -0.08 Rupee 54.28 54.36 +0.16 Ringgit 3.1190 3.1225 +0.11 Yuan 6.2128 6.2118 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.69 86.79 -9.30 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2219 -2.33 Taiwan dlr 29.801 29.136 -2.23 Korean won 1115.60 1070.60 -4.03 Baht 29.21 30.61 +4.79 Peso 40.75 41.05 +0.75 Rupiah 9728.00 9630.00 -1.01 Rupee 54.28 54.99 +1.32 Ringgit 3.1190 3.0580 -1.96 Yuan 6.2128 6.2303 +0.28 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)