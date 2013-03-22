* Profit-taking, intervention caution weigh on baht * Won down on stock outflows, offshore funds; exporters eyed * Philippine peso lower on dlr-short covering, importers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 22 The Thai baht eased on Friday as dollar demand from importers and weak stocks prompted investors to book more profits from the best performing Asian currency this year, while most regional units slid on worries about the Cyprus debt crisis. Investors also stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank, although the authority has not been spotted stemming appreciation in the baht, traders said. On Thursday, the finance minister said both the currency and interest rates should be lower as they are threatening the export-driven economy, but he repeated there would be no capital controls to curb inflows. The Thai currency slid as much as 0.3 percent to 29.31 against the dollar. It stood at 29.28 as of 0650 GMT. Local stocks lost 4.0 percent mainly due to forced sales on margin accounts and worries about planned increases to required deposits in cash balance accounts. The baht may see some correction in the short term, but its strengthening trend remains intact, traders said. "We could see dollar/baht rising slightly first on short-covering to take profit and then resuming its downtrend," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. "Thai fundamentals are still attractive to foreign investors," the trader added. On Wednesday, the Thai currency hit 29.07, its strongest since 1997, according to Thomson Reuters data. It has gained 4.5 percent against the dollar, while most of its Asian peers have eased, the data showed. The baht has enjoyed inflows as investors ride on strong economic fundamentals and seek higher yields. The country's infrastructure projects are set to attract more money from abroad. The local unit is also seen as a major beneficiary of Japan's expansionary policy, traders and analysts have said. Japanese manufacturers, such as car makers, are increasing their Thai investments, taking advantage of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy easing. Friday's weakness in the baht came as most emerging Asian currencies slid on growing concerns over a potential debt default by Cyprus. The European Union gave Cyprus till Monday to raise the billions of euros it needs to secure an international bailout or face a collapse of its financial system that could push it out of the euro currency zone. Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris was due to fly home from Moscow on Friday after failing to win fresh support in two days of crisis talks with Russia on prolonging a bailout loan and a possible new financing package. "Given sustained uncertainties in Europe, even with market talk of default, investors are likely to keep seeking safe assets. That will put pressure on overall emerging Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. WON The won fell on dollar demand linked to foreign investors' continuous stock sales, traders said. Foreign investors have been net sellers in Seoul's main stock market since March 14, having dumped a net 2.3 trillion won ($2.1 billion) in shares, according to the Korea Exchange. Offshore funds sold the unit, while importers bought dollar for payments. The South Korean currency also came under pressure from possible currency hedging of bond inflows amid weakness in the won, traders said. The won has been the worst performing emerging Asian currency with a 4.3 percent slide to the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. "The market is fearful of hidden dollar demand related to further hedging," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. Still, the South Korean currency has a chart support at 1,120.0 per dollar, the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between May and January. It may be difficult to weaken past that support soon, given bond inflows and demand from offshore real money, some traders said. Exporters are likely to buy it around that level with the month-end approaching, they added. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso hit 40.89 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 29 as investors covered dollar-short positions on worries about Cyprus. Local importers also bought dollar, traders said. Westpac recommended selling the peso to the dollar despite hopes for a ratings upgrade on the Philippines' healthy economic fundamentals. "The stronger growth story and the prospect of a ratings upgrade are now well entrenched in market sentiment," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in a note. "With some cracks appearing in the local equity market outlook, we suspect USD/PHP can play catch-up with the broader move higher seen in most USD/Asia pairs in recent weeks," Cavenagh added. The peso has risen 0.5 percent to the greenback so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. But some traders said the peso continues to be on an appreciation trend, expecting inflows, such as incoming remittances from overseas Filipino workers. "The market is still short (dollar/peso), but I am still looking to sell the rallies (in the pair)," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as interbank speculators cut dollar holdings to reduce losses before the weekend. But the Malaysian currency failed to extend gains on sustained worries about Cyprus with local funds and leveraged accounts seen selling on rallies to the dollar, traders said. An Asian bank trader in Singapore said the ringgit was unlikely to strengthen past 3.1100, given weakness in other Asian currencies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.70 94.93 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2498 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.858 29.853 -0.02 Korean won 1119.20 1115.70 -0.31 Baht 29.28 29.21 -0.24 Peso 40.86 40.75 -0.27 Rupiah 9740.00 9732.00 -0.08 Rupee 54.33 54.28 -0.09 Ringgit 3.1140 3.1215 +0.24 Yuan 6.2127 6.2143 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.70 86.79 -8.35 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2219 -2.29 Taiwan dlr 29.858 29.136 -2.42 Korean won 1119.20 1070.60 -4.34 Baht 29.28 30.61 +4.54 Peso 40.86 41.05 +0.48 Rupiah 9740.00 9630.00 -1.13 Rupee 54.33 54.99 +1.22 Ringgit 3.1140 3.0580 -1.80 Yuan 6.2127 6.2303 +0.28 ($1 = 1115.75 South Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)