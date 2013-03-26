BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.31 94.17 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2428 1.2439 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.856 29.889 +0.11 Korean won 1109.10 1110.80 +0.15 Baht 29.33 29.25 -0.27 Peso 40.86 40.83 -0.07 Rupiah 9740.00 9730.00 -0.10 Rupee 54.17 54.18 +0.01 Ringgit 3.0965 3.0985 +0.06 Yuan 6.2126 6.2107 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.31 86.79 -7.97 Sing dlr 1.2428 1.2219 -1.68 Taiwan dlr 29.856 29.136 -2.41 Korean won 1109.10 1070.60 -3.47 Baht 29.33 30.61 +4.36 Peso 40.86 41.05 +0.47 Rupiah 9740.00 9630.00 -1.13 Rupee 54.17 54.99 +1.51 Ringgit 3.0965 3.0580 -1.24 Yuan 6.2126 6.2303 +0.28 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'