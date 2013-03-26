* Won breaks 200-day MA resistance on offshore funds
* Sing dlr up on talk of European inflows, output data caps
* Baht down on importers, but bond inflows limit downside
* Philippine peso hit by dlr short-covering
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 26 The South Korean won and the
Singapore dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on
Tuesday on hopes that worries about Cyprus will spur investors
to move funds from Europe to Asia to cash in on the region's
stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals.
The won breached a chart resistance level as
demand from offshore funds and exporters prompted short squeezes
among local interbank speculators.
The Singapore dollar firmed against the euro
amid talk of heavy inflows from Europe. The
city-state's currency hit 1.5948 to the single currency, its
strongest since Dec. 14.
Such appreciation came as regional stocks edged lower and
the euro stayed near a four-month low to the dollar as
investors grew concerned over the potential future fallout from
the Cyprus bailout plan.
"Renewed European concerns are probably helping drive the
diversification story into Asia," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a
senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore, adding however
that the trend remained selective, with Indonesia facing
outflows in the past week.
Last week, most emerging Asian currencies fell as worries
about Cyprus boosted risk aversion.
The euro zone member on Monday agreed with international
lenders on a bailout, revived global appetite for risky assets.
But risk sentiment soon soured after the head of the
Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said the rescue plan agreed for
Cyprus will serve as a model for dealing with future banking
crises, leaving depositors and bond holders facing more risk.
WON
The won started the local session weaker, but turned higher
on demand from offshore funds and local exporters for month-end
settlements, traders said.
Their bids caused interbank speculators to cover short
position, helping the won strengthen past 1,108.0 per dollar,
its 200-day moving average.
Technically, the South Korean unit is seen heading to
1,103.3, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
depreciation between February and March.
Still, some traders hesitated to buy won, expecting dollar
demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign
shareholders.
"It looks better to buy dollars on dips, given potential
dividend-linked bids. Exporters were not as active as I had
expected," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul.
South Korean tobacco maker KT&G is scheduled to
pay 257.7 billion won ($232.00 million) in dividends on Thursday
to foreign stakeholders, according to Thomson Reuters
calculation.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar also gained on corporate
demand and as short-term investors bought it.
Some investors took profit around 1.2400 per U.S. dollar as
the island's industrial output in February fell more than
expected.
The currency is facing chart resistance between 1.2385 and
1.2400, analysts said.
The Singapore dollar on Monday jumped as
stronger-than-expected February inflation data bolstered
expectations that the central bank will maintain its tightening
bias despite some signs of economic weakness.
RINGGIT
The Malaysian ringgit advanced as interbank
speculators cleared dollar-long positions, tracking gains in
other emerging Asian currencies.
Some analysts and traders said concerns over the upcoming
general election have been reflected in the market.
"The FX market has already priced in a large degree of
uncertainty around the election. In our view the focus will be
on how the environment looks for foreign direct investment and
portfolio flows," HSBC said in a client note.
"A more sanguine outcome -- such as the status quo -- would
provide an opportunity to be long the MYR, particularly against
the SGD. On the other hand, if the result creates policy
ambiguity, the MYR may struggle," it added.
A date for the election must be called by end-April.
BAHT
The Thai baht fell as local importers bought
dollars for payments, but bond inflows and expectations of more
incoming funds helped the currency recoup some early losses,
traders said.
Earlier, the Thai central bank said it raised a total of 75
billion baht ($2.56 billion) in an bond auction at lower yields.
Offshore funds, foreign banks and domestic lenders bought
the bonds, traders said.
Given such inflows, interbank speculators looked to buy the
baht on dips.
"Thailand is still looking good compared to many other
countries," said a local bank trader, adding he expected more
inflows.
The trader expected the baht to strengthen to 29.20 by the
end of the second quarter.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso lost ground as interbank
speculators scrambled for dollars to cover short positions with
most short-term peso forwards at a discount.
Market players squared positions before Easter holidays
starting from Thursday, traders said.
Some investors took profits from Philippine bonds.
But some traders said the loss provided chances to buy the
peso, given stronger economic fundamentals and hopes for a
ratings upgrade.
A foreign bank trader in Manila said some investors are
looking to buy the peso on dips, adding some interbank
speculators added long dollar positions to clear.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0713 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 94.34 94.17 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.2401 1.2439 +0.31
Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.889 +0.11
Korean won 1105.60 1110.80 +0.47
Baht 29.37 29.25 -0.41
Peso 41.05 40.83 -0.54
Rupiah 9730.00 9730.00 +0.00
Rupee 54.27 54.18 -0.18
Ringgit 3.0920 3.0985 +0.21
Yuan 6.2116 6.2107 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 94.34 86.79 -8.00
Sing dlr 1.2401 1.2219 -1.47
Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.136 -2.41
Korean won 1105.60 1070.60 -3.17
Baht 29.37 30.61 +4.22
Peso 41.05 41.05 +0.00
Rupiah 9730.00 9630.00 -1.03
Rupee 54.27 54.99 +1.32
Ringgit 3.0920 3.0580 -1.10
Yuan 6.2116 6.2303 +0.30
($1 = 1110.7750 Korean won)
($1 = 29.2650 baht)
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by
Kim Coghill)