* Won breaks 200-day MA resistance on offshore funds * Sing dlr up on talk of European inflows, output data caps * Baht down on importers, but bond inflows limit downside * Philippine peso hit by dlr short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 26 The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday on hopes that worries about Cyprus will spur investors to move funds from Europe to Asia to cash in on the region's stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals. The won breached a chart resistance level as demand from offshore funds and exporters prompted short squeezes among local interbank speculators. The Singapore dollar firmed against the euro amid talk of heavy inflows from Europe. The city-state's currency hit 1.5948 to the single currency, its strongest since Dec. 14. Such appreciation came as regional stocks edged lower and the euro stayed near a four-month low to the dollar as investors grew concerned over the potential future fallout from the Cyprus bailout plan. "Renewed European concerns are probably helping drive the diversification story into Asia," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore, adding however that the trend remained selective, with Indonesia facing outflows in the past week. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies fell as worries about Cyprus boosted risk aversion. The euro zone member on Monday agreed with international lenders on a bailout, revived global appetite for risky assets. But risk sentiment soon soured after the head of the Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said the rescue plan agreed for Cyprus will serve as a model for dealing with future banking crises, leaving depositors and bond holders facing more risk. WON The won started the local session weaker, but turned higher on demand from offshore funds and local exporters for month-end settlements, traders said. Their bids caused interbank speculators to cover short position, helping the won strengthen past 1,108.0 per dollar, its 200-day moving average. Technically, the South Korean unit is seen heading to 1,103.3, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between February and March. Still, some traders hesitated to buy won, expecting dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. "It looks better to buy dollars on dips, given potential dividend-linked bids. Exporters were not as active as I had expected," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. South Korean tobacco maker KT&G is scheduled to pay 257.7 billion won ($232.00 million) in dividends on Thursday to foreign stakeholders, according to Thomson Reuters calculation. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar also gained on corporate demand and as short-term investors bought it. Some investors took profit around 1.2400 per U.S. dollar as the island's industrial output in February fell more than expected. The currency is facing chart resistance between 1.2385 and 1.2400, analysts said. The Singapore dollar on Monday jumped as stronger-than-expected February inflation data bolstered expectations that the central bank will maintain its tightening bias despite some signs of economic weakness. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit advanced as interbank speculators cleared dollar-long positions, tracking gains in other emerging Asian currencies. Some analysts and traders said concerns over the upcoming general election have been reflected in the market. "The FX market has already priced in a large degree of uncertainty around the election. In our view the focus will be on how the environment looks for foreign direct investment and portfolio flows," HSBC said in a client note. "A more sanguine outcome -- such as the status quo -- would provide an opportunity to be long the MYR, particularly against the SGD. On the other hand, if the result creates policy ambiguity, the MYR may struggle," it added. A date for the election must be called by end-April. BAHT The Thai baht fell as local importers bought dollars for payments, but bond inflows and expectations of more incoming funds helped the currency recoup some early losses, traders said. Earlier, the Thai central bank said it raised a total of 75 billion baht ($2.56 billion) in an bond auction at lower yields. Offshore funds, foreign banks and domestic lenders bought the bonds, traders said. Given such inflows, interbank speculators looked to buy the baht on dips. "Thailand is still looking good compared to many other countries," said a local bank trader, adding he expected more inflows. The trader expected the baht to strengthen to 29.20 by the end of the second quarter. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso lost ground as interbank speculators scrambled for dollars to cover short positions with most short-term peso forwards at a discount. Market players squared positions before Easter holidays starting from Thursday, traders said. Some investors took profits from Philippine bonds. But some traders said the loss provided chances to buy the peso, given stronger economic fundamentals and hopes for a ratings upgrade. A foreign bank trader in Manila said some investors are looking to buy the peso on dips, adding some interbank speculators added long dollar positions to clear. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0713 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.34 94.17 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2401 1.2439 +0.31 Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.889 +0.11 Korean won 1105.60 1110.80 +0.47 Baht 29.37 29.25 -0.41 Peso 41.05 40.83 -0.54 Rupiah 9730.00 9730.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.27 54.18 -0.18 Ringgit 3.0920 3.0985 +0.21 Yuan 6.2116 6.2107 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.34 86.79 -8.00 Sing dlr 1.2401 1.2219 -1.47 Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.136 -2.41 Korean won 1105.60 1070.60 -3.17 Baht 29.37 30.61 +4.22 Peso 41.05 41.05 +0.00 Rupiah 9730.00 9630.00 -1.03 Rupee 54.27 54.99 +1.32 Ringgit 3.0920 3.0580 -1.10 Yuan 6.2116 6.2303 +0.30 ($1 = 1110.7750 Korean won) ($1 = 29.2650 baht) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)