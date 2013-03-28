* Dollar/baht down more than 4 pct in Jan-March * Baht on track for best quarter since July-Sept 2010 * S.Korean won slips as govt slashes forecast (Adds comments, updates levels) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, March 28 The Thai baht edged higher on Thursday and was on track for its best quarterly gain in 2-1/2 years as the country's upbeat economic fundamentals helped spur fund inflows into Thai equities and bonds. Other emerging Asian currencies were mostly steady to firmer against the dollar on Thursday, although the South Korean won slipped as the country's new government sharply cut this year's growth target. The dollar slipped about 0.2 percent to 29.25 versus the Thai baht. With one more trading session left in the quarter, the dollar is down roughly 4.4 percent versus the Thai currency, the greenback's biggest quarterly percentage decline against the baht since the July-September quarter of 2010. Inflows into Thai equities and bonds have helped to lift the baht, which hit a 16-year high of 29.07 on March 20. "From the yield perspective, I think risk-adjusted yields are still fairly attractive. So that should support the baht," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. When taking into account the low implied volatility of the baht, Thai bond yields hold some attraction for overseas investors, Ji said. The macro-economic backdrop for the baht, however, seems relatively neutral at this stage, he said, adding that the baht may take a bit of a breather in the April-June quarter. "Most of Asia is doing actually quite well so in that sense it doesn't really stand out," Ji said, adding that he expects the baht to be trading at 29.20 at the end of June. Investors are also cautious about the potential for intervention by Thailand's central bank to stem further appreciation in the baht to help exporters. On Thursday, Thailand reported that February exports fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0716 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Markets in the Philippines were closed on Thursday for a holiday. Change on the day at 0716 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.18 94.45 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.2426 1.2429 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.894 29.941 +0.16 Korean won 1112.50 1111.60 -0.08 Baht 29.25 29.30 +0.17 Peso 40.80 40.80 +0.00 Rupiah 9712.00 9724.00 +0.12 Rupee 54.34 54.37 +0.05 Ringgit 3.0970 3.0990 +0.06 Yuan 6.2142 6.2140 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.18 86.79 -7.85 Sing dlr 1.2426 1.2219 -1.67 Taiwan dlr 29.894 29.136 -2.54 Korean won 1112.50 1070.60 -3.77 Baht 29.25 30.61 +4.65 Peso 40.80 41.05 +0.61 Rupiah 9712.00 9630.00 -0.84 Rupee 54.34 54.99 +1.20 Ringgit 3.0970 3.0580 -1.26 Yuan 6.2142 6.2303 +0.26 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Richard Borsuk)