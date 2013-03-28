* Dollar/baht down more than 4 pct in Jan-March
* Baht on track for best quarter since July-Sept 2010
* S.Korean won slips as govt slashes forecast
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 28 The Thai baht edged higher
on Thursday and was on track for its best quarterly gain in
2-1/2 years as the country's upbeat economic fundamentals helped
spur fund inflows into Thai equities and bonds.
Other emerging Asian currencies were mostly steady to firmer
against the dollar on Thursday, although the South Korean won
slipped as the country's new government sharply cut this year's
growth target.
The dollar slipped about 0.2 percent to 29.25 versus the
Thai baht.
With one more trading session left in the quarter, the
dollar is down roughly 4.4 percent versus the Thai currency, the
greenback's biggest quarterly percentage decline against the
baht since the July-September quarter of 2010.
Inflows into Thai equities and bonds have helped to lift the
baht, which hit a 16-year high of 29.07 on March 20.
"From the yield perspective, I think risk-adjusted yields
are still fairly attractive. So that should support the baht,"
said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore.
When taking into account the low implied volatility of the
baht, Thai bond yields hold some attraction for overseas
investors, Ji said.
The macro-economic backdrop for the baht, however, seems
relatively neutral at this stage, he said, adding that the baht
may take a bit of a breather in the April-June quarter.
"Most of Asia is doing actually quite well so in that sense
it doesn't really stand out," Ji said, adding that he expects
the baht to be trading at 29.20 at the end of June.
Investors are also cautious about the potential for
intervention by Thailand's central bank to stem further
appreciation in the baht to help exporters. On Thursday,
Thailand reported that February exports fell 5.8 percent from a
year earlier.
The following table shows the position of Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0716 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Markets in the Philippines were closed on Thursday for a
holiday.
Change on the day at 0716 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 94.18 94.45 +0.29
Sing dlr 1.2426 1.2429 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.894 29.941 +0.16
Korean won 1112.50 1111.60 -0.08
Baht 29.25 29.30 +0.17
Peso 40.80 40.80 +0.00
Rupiah 9712.00 9724.00 +0.12
Rupee 54.34 54.37 +0.05
Ringgit 3.0970 3.0990 +0.06
Yuan 6.2142 6.2140 -0.00
Change so far in
2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 94.18 86.79 -7.85
Sing dlr 1.2426 1.2219 -1.67
Taiwan dlr 29.894 29.136 -2.54
Korean won 1112.50 1070.60 -3.77
Baht 29.25 30.61 +4.65
Peso 40.80 41.05 +0.61
Rupiah 9712.00 9630.00 -0.84
Rupee 54.34 54.99 +1.20
Ringgit 3.0970 3.0580 -1.26
Yuan 6.2142 6.2303 +0.26
------------------------------------------------
