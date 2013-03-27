(Corrects year in table)
* Fitch upgrades Philippines to investment grade
* Market positioning helps exacerbate peso's rise-analyst
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 27 The peso surged against the
dollar on Wednesday, getting a boost after Fitch Ratings
upgraded the Philippines to investment grade, raising hopes for
more capital inflows into the country.
Fitch upgraded the Philippines' long-term foreign currency
issuer default rating to BBB- from BB+ and the long-term local
currency rating to BBB from BBB-, and said the outlooks on both
ratings are stable.
The dollar fell against the peso after the announcement and
last stood at about 40.81, down roughly 0.6 percent
for the day.
"I certainly think this should help bolster confidence in
both bonds and equities, and the FX market is likely to take
bullish PHP positions on the back of this dynamic," said Sacha
Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong.
"Certain funds may have a mandate to only invest in a
certain grade of bonds...and thus we still could see an
incremental demand materialize for fixed income securities now
that the upgrade has officially come," he said.
Investors had already been pricing Philippine bonds at
levels similar to investment-grade nations, and so the upgrade
of the Philippines was not completely unexpected.
"I don't think there's any real surprise here," said Rob
Ryan, strategist for RBS in Singapore.
The peso's initial reaction to the news was likely
exacerbated by market positioning, Ryan said, adding that some
short-term players probably had been long on the dollar and
short on the peso.
Among other Asian currencies, the South Korean won fell
against the dollar, with dealers saying the currency came under
pressure after North Korea threatened to target U.S. military
bases.
The Malaysian ringgit edged lower due to corporate buying of
the dollar, said a trader for a Malaysian bank.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The dollar inched lower versus the rupiah, with the rupiah
supported by fund inflows into equities, said a trader for an
Asian bank.
The trader said, however, that the rupiah's resilience could
prove temporary, adding that there was talk that some relatively
large dollar buying needs might emerge next week.
The following table shows the position of Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0818 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0818 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 94.75 94.47 -0.30
Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2409 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 29.871 29.891 +0.07
Korean won 1111.20 1105.70 -0.49
Baht 29.24 29.33 +0.31
Peso 40.81 41.07 +0.64
Rupiah 9712.00 9730.00 +0.19
Rupee 54.37 54.37 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0985 3.0955 -0.10
Yuan 6.2130 6.2110 -0.03
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 94.75 86.79 -8.40
Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2219 -1.70
Taiwan dlr 29.871 29.136 -2.46
Korean won 1111.20 1070.60 -3.65
Baht 29.24 30.61 +4.69
Peso 40.81 41.05 +0.59
Rupiah 9712.00 9630.00 -0.84
Rupee 54.37 54.99 +1.15
Ringgit 3.0985 3.0580 -1.31
Yuan 6.2130 6.2303 +0.28
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema in
MANILA; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)