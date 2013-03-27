(Corrects year in table) * Fitch upgrades Philippines to investment grade * Market positioning helps exacerbate peso's rise-analyst By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, March 27 The peso surged against the dollar on Wednesday, getting a boost after Fitch Ratings upgraded the Philippines to investment grade, raising hopes for more capital inflows into the country. Fitch upgraded the Philippines' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to BBB- from BB+ and the long-term local currency rating to BBB from BBB-, and said the outlooks on both ratings are stable. The dollar fell against the peso after the announcement and last stood at about 40.81, down roughly 0.6 percent for the day. "I certainly think this should help bolster confidence in both bonds and equities, and the FX market is likely to take bullish PHP positions on the back of this dynamic," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong. "Certain funds may have a mandate to only invest in a certain grade of bonds...and thus we still could see an incremental demand materialize for fixed income securities now that the upgrade has officially come," he said. Investors had already been pricing Philippine bonds at levels similar to investment-grade nations, and so the upgrade of the Philippines was not completely unexpected. "I don't think there's any real surprise here," said Rob Ryan, strategist for RBS in Singapore. The peso's initial reaction to the news was likely exacerbated by market positioning, Ryan said, adding that some short-term players probably had been long on the dollar and short on the peso. Among other Asian currencies, the South Korean won fell against the dollar, with dealers saying the currency came under pressure after North Korea threatened to target U.S. military bases. The Malaysian ringgit edged lower due to corporate buying of the dollar, said a trader for a Malaysian bank. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The dollar inched lower versus the rupiah, with the rupiah supported by fund inflows into equities, said a trader for an Asian bank. The trader said, however, that the rupiah's resilience could prove temporary, adding that there was talk that some relatively large dollar buying needs might emerge next week. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0818 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0818 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.75 94.47 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2409 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.871 29.891 +0.07 Korean won 1111.20 1105.70 -0.49 Baht 29.24 29.33 +0.31 Peso 40.81 41.07 +0.64 Rupiah 9712.00 9730.00 +0.19 Rupee 54.37 54.37 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0985 3.0955 -0.10 Yuan 6.2130 6.2110 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.75 86.79 -8.40 Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2219 -1.70 Taiwan dlr 29.871 29.136 -2.46 Korean won 1111.20 1070.60 -3.65 Baht 29.24 30.61 +4.69 Peso 40.81 41.05 +0.59 Rupiah 9712.00 9630.00 -0.84 Rupee 54.37 54.99 +1.15 Ringgit 3.0985 3.0580 -1.31 Yuan 6.2130 6.2303 +0.28 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema in MANILA; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)