March 28 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday. * Markets in the Philippines are closed on Thursday for a holiday. Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.14 94.45 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.2428 1.2429 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.919 29.941 +0.07 Korean won 1111.80 1111.60 -0.02 Baht 29.21 29.30 +0.31 Peso 40.80 40.80 +0.00 Rupiah 9720.00 9724.00 +0.04 Rupee 54.37 54.37 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0970 3.0990 +0.06 Yuan 6.2147 6.2140 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.14 86.79 -7.81 Sing dlr 1.2428 1.2219 -1.68 Taiwan dlr 29.919 29.136 -2.62 Korean won 1111.80 1070.60 -3.71 Baht 29.21 30.61 +4.79 Peso 40.80 41.05 +0.61 Rupiah 9720.00 9630.00 -0.93 Rupee 54.37 54.99 +1.15 Ringgit 3.0970 3.0580 -1.26 Yuan 6.2147 6.2303 +0.25 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Eric Meijer)