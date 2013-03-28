March 28 The following table shows the position
of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
* Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
* Markets in the Philippines are closed on Thursday for a
holiday.
Change on the day at 0148 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 94.14 94.45 +0.33
Sing dlr 1.2428 1.2429 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.919 29.941 +0.07
Korean won 1111.80 1111.60 -0.02
Baht 29.21 29.30 +0.31
Peso 40.80 40.80 +0.00
Rupiah 9720.00 9724.00 +0.04
Rupee 54.37 54.37 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0970 3.0990 +0.06
Yuan 6.2147 6.2140 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 94.14 86.79 -7.81
Sing dlr 1.2428 1.2219 -1.68
Taiwan dlr 29.919 29.136 -2.62
Korean won 1111.80 1070.60 -3.71
Baht 29.21 30.61 +4.79
Peso 40.80 41.05 +0.61
Rupiah 9720.00 9630.00 -0.93
Rupee 54.37 54.99 +1.15
Ringgit 3.0970 3.0580 -1.26
Yuan 6.2147 6.2303 +0.25
------------------------------------------------
